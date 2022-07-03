18 movies (and a series) to watch on Pride Day

Titles on the theme to celebrate June 28

All over the world and in a huge number of countries, LGBT Pride Day is celebrated. The history of cinema has been very timidly taking the glove that the homosexual community has thrown at it and it has taken time to reach the point where we find ourselves today. Right now it is easy to find movies that have characters endowed with a different sexuality than homosexuality and despite the commotion like ‘Lightyear’, the issue is normalizing. There is still education and awareness work ahead and that is why on this important date already on the calendar we want to recommend a series of titles that either handle this topic very well or were daring in their time.

‘With love Simon’

In the XXI century lives Simon Spiers. A sixteen year old student who has what he might call the perfect family. Understanding parents, an adoring sister, and a gang of friends to have fun with. That life that seems idyllic from the outside is shattered when an email from him is leaked in which it is discovered that he is gay. Nick Robinson plays this young man whose coming out has been raped.

‘The power of the dog’

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are the protagonists of this modern and atypical western that takes the genre to the LGBT field. A sensitive and fragile boy has to go live on the ranch of his new uncle, a brave and respected cowboy who has a lot to teach him and a great secret to reveal.

‘Brokeback Mountain’

In the hippie era, in the sixties, two unemployed cowboys meet on a ranch. Together they undertake a solitary assignment that will make them bond and discover more about themselves. Excellent artistic duo that was achieved with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal.

‘Rocketman’

Far from the festive and joyful atmosphere of Elton John’s songs is the life of a homosexual artist who has come to be recognized even with the title of “Gentleman”. Taron Egerton got very strongly into the skin of this artist who has broken many barriers and obstacles for people within LGBT circles.

‘Call me by your name’

In addition to being the story of a love between two men, this is a generational work. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer are a young man who spends the summer in Italy with his parents and a friend of theirs. Indispensable to hear the final conversation with the father played by Michael Stuhlbarg.

‘The kids are all right’

Joni (Mia Wasikowska) and Laser (Josh Hutcherson) are two teenagers who live with their lesbian mothers. Nic (Annette Benning) and Jules (Julianne Moore) are those mothers who are faced with their children’s desire to meet their biological father, played by Mark Ruffalo.

‘philadelphia’

An employee feels unfairly fired as his bosses use his illness and fear to argue with him. He is sick with AIDS and cannot find any lawyer who will accept to defend him. Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington in the best moments of his career.

‘Carol’

Romance between two women played by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. It takes us back to the fifties where the social canons pull against the impulses of two people who are attracted to each other.

‘But I’m a cheerleader’

American high school cheerleaders are always paired (in fiction) with top athletes. But… what if it isn’t? Even those closest to that girl struggle to change the feelings she has.

‘Before night falls’

Javier Bardem plays Reinaldo Arenas Fuentes, a Cuban novelist, playwright and poet who became famous for his opposition to Fidel Castro and his “magical-realistic” texts. He was persecuted for it and for his homosexuality.

‘Everything about my mother’

The story of a torn mother and an absent father. Death, transsexuality, HIV, single motherhood… Ingredients are not lacking in this Oscar-winning film. All the writers quoted in this film were homosexual.

‘Pride’

You will not be short of familiar faces in the film by Matthew Warchus. It will also cost you to find more rejection than that of the miners of the Thatcher era. A history of common causes and understanding.

‘A fantastic woman’

One of the greatest contemporary cinematographic achievements regarding the LGBT issue. Like so many emerging or frustrated artists, the protagonist works as a waitress. But she also has to work to show the kind of woman that she is. This Chilean film won the Oscar in 2017.

‘The Color Purple’

What a great duet Danny Glover and Whoopi Goldberg were on screen but what a heartbreaking movie. Based on the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize winner Alice Walker. A girl gets pregnant by her own father and her life becomes an ordeal during which she meets great women.

‘The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’

Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp are two drag queens and a transgender woman who travel through the Australian desert to stage their way of performing cabaret. Comedy and music on board a bus to escape from life.

‘Boys don’t cry’

Teena Brandon (Hilary Swank), born a woman, embraces her identity as a man by calling herself Brandon Teena. Those who oppose this decision are the inhabitants of closed America.

‘A cage of crickets’

A gay cabaret owner and his drag queen partner (Robin Williams and Nathan Lane) try to appear straight to please the ultra-conservative parents of their son’s girlfriend.

‘To Wong Foo, thank you for everything, Julie Newmar!’

Another trio of big names who become drag queens for a road trip. Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo play characters who are stranded in a town… It may seem like a trivial and comedic film but it talks a lot about LGBT people.

‘sex education’

It seems that the greatest influence on our new generations comes from Tik Tok or Netflix. That’s why such a well-constructed series that touches on so many themes of sexuality and discovery had to be on this list. Of course it also has characters related to the LGBT community.