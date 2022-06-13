18 Shows SYFY. day 29

The sample of the children passing them joints and the clumsy

To start the closing day of the 18th SYFY Show, we have seen how the public took away a huge gift that was also delivered on Saturday morning. Huge dinosaurs made by Mattel and LEGO in conjunction with the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Gifts for children and adults that have been a detail.

But apart from the details with the puny, this has been a last day that has shown us once again that the leitmotif of the 18th SYFY Show is children suffering. Either because of the plot of ‘Night Raiders’ or because of how bad ‘Marmaduke’ is. And also for that dog and for many other characters is the clumsy edition.

The moment of the day was with the producer of the latest film, a confusing and fun Uruguayan meeting that left us bewildered. A closing in style but that was preceded by the just protest of Leticia Dolera that she charged against the General Law of Audiovisual Communication that threatens our independent productions.

‘Marmaduke’

Perhaps when you see the poster you will see a resemblance to Scooby-Doo because it is also a brown Great Dane, but let’s not forget that the original is this dog that was born in the form of comic strips in fifty-four by the hand of Brad Anderson, so this time it would be time to go against Hanna-Barbera when it comes to talking about originality. There was already a Marmaduke movie that mixed animation with live action in 2010 with the voice of Owen Wilson. This time it is Peter Davison who doubles the clumsy dog ​​and the film also has the voices of J K Simmons either David Kohner. Who commands them to enter this garden?

Former animators or FX producers of films such as ‘Robocop’ (2014), ‘Silent Hill: Revelation 3D’, ‘Fivel Goes West’ or ‘The Great Stan’ are the ones who have orchestrated this film. Youngki Lee, Matt Philip Whelan and Phil Nibbelink co-direct the film with the director of ‘Spawn’, Mark AZ Dippé, who has converted after other horror hits and now we see that he is focused on children’s animation with Garfield films or ‘The Boxcar Children’, which is something like ‘The Five Nights at Freddy’s’ with pretty basic animation. Although this feature film has a slightly more detailed finish than those titles, today it is more common to see this type of 3D animation in series that have less time to dedicate to design, it is not even remotely close to that of recent films such as ‘The bad guys’ or other Disney or Dreamworks-type releases, rather it’s at the level of ‘Oceanix’. In fact, the scenarios are more successful than the characters. Visually it’s poor, children won’t object to this either, since it’s a film full of physical and mischievous humor intended to entertain them and to do a little educational work, nothing more. For a sample film in which a dog appears and does not die, I agree.

commented by Furanu.

‘Night raiders’

Children are the most precious asset in this post-apocalyptic future. So much so that they are considered state property and it is illegal not to declare their existence. The government wants them for its own interests and to maintain an unstable republic seeking to overcome a virus that leaves the corpses of those infected with lesions coincidentally resembling monkeypox.

The film goes from being something similar to ‘The road’, with the two protagonists, a mother and a daughter, traveling as vagabonds to almost being like ‘Logan’, a journey to save some children by finding an idyllic and safe place. But what’s up, she’s not even remotely so adventurous.

There is a wall like Mexico that separates classes as in ‘In time’, that forgettable movie with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried. But it is also irrelevant. More important are the drones and the strange ability of the protagonist, which has no explanation.

The film finds it difficult to progress and makes the partridge dizzy. She immerses herself excessively in the life of a tribe that survives under the radar of the law and with a jargon that not even the Three Thousand Homes. And all to be resolved without conflict or difficulty for the protagonists. It becomes another blot on Taika Waititi’s career as he is listed as an executive producer.

commented by Furanu.

‘The boy behind the door’

A kidnapped child is the protagonist of this film. But beware that despite having a child protagonist, the film does not walk with chiquitas neither for its twists nor for its violence. It is said a lot that children today are very desensitized because of the violence of video games and television, but this film advocates a different bet. This is the story of some good guys who have to become something they should never be, survivors.

There is money to smash a door making a nod to ‘The Shining’ but the budget is inversely proportional to the pace it has. Simple movie that takes us very quickly through the misadventure of this boy who tries to escape from his captors. Chapó for the child protagonist (Lonnie Chavez) in a role that is atypical and truculent for his age.

When you are a child, what can scare you more than being left alone in an unknown place, at the mercy of some unknown adults and, on top of that, not being able to run away because you left a friend behind? I have told you that the protagonist tries to escape but there is another boy locked up who does not have the luck that he has had in finding an opportunity to escape. The film is based on subterfuge and the goal that both children can get out unharmed. The directors make you suffer for them and even more so if you have children, nephews…

commented by Furanu.

‘The cellar’

Based on the short ‘The Ten Steps‘ directed by the same director, Brendan Muldowneywe features a rather dysfunctional family moving into a mansion that has cost them too cheap. Keira and Brian, focused on work, ignore the concerns of her daughter, who disappears without a trace after a strange phone conversation with her mother. From here we will discover together with Keira the horrors of her new home.

Typical haunted house movie, where we will find strange symbols, noises in the basement and where the protagonists are much more stupid than normal. But there is also room for quite ridiculous situations, such as revealing the same riddle several times or a university professor telling you that he is intelligent thanks to a car accident, which by the way, is beside the point and is useless in the plot.

I think seeing her at the SYFY Showcase is the best thing that could have happened to us, and it’s that the jokes formed themselves thanks to some characters that you end up hating a lot and you’re wishing they’d kill them. Protagonists who have zero in culture and know nothing about the universal bestiary.

We found a curious cast as elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Dylan Fitzmaurice either abby Fitz, those in charge of representing this dysfunctional and hateful family. This film is one more example that lengthening a short is not always a good option.

commented by Vicky Carras.

‘The Light’ (short)

The last short film of the 18th SYFY Screening has been this concise and dark film that is very well done. Pulling from those rural traditions that make towns like La Alberca or similar famous, a scene of terror is created. In a single, dark instance, a family is haunted by an ancient horror that younger minds question or defy at a high price.

‘Virus 32’

To close the 18th Show, SYFY has played a Uruguayan-Argentinean production. An arm in a cast, some flares, a skateboard, a childhood story… the film introduces in its first sequence in a very obvious way what are going to be the tools with which the story is going to progress. A very typical way of presenting yourself. And although the protagonist is a rather scary security guard, then she does manage to overcome it and is original with the way in which her infected act. These are violent citizens who, when contracting the virus, urgently need to kill, to exercise violence. With the peculiarity that after that there is a period of thirty-two seconds of stillness and calm. Another peculiarity of these attackers is that they retain consciousness and reason, making them more dangerous than typical zombies or infected.

All the action happens in a sports club with its soccer fields, swimming pools, maintenance rooms… The scenes in the empty pool or the locker room are very exciting and terrifying. With camera shots and even music almost traced to ’28 days later’ or ‘Silent Hill’, this is a home invasion full of violence and maternal love. I would have liked him to offer some explanation or rationale.

commented by Furanu.