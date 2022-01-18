180 million to be repaid – Corriere.it

A tile, this, on the alleged trafficking of illicit influences on which Beppe Grillo also investigated for some advertising contracts stipulated by his blog. A tile also on the Moby group a few days before a hearing, considered decisive, of the Court of Milan, scheduled for January 20, in which the shipping group led by the Onorato family should present a satisfactory plan to restructure the debt towards its creditors : institutions (almost all the banking class, led by Unicredit) exposed for about 160 million, the bondholders gathered in a committee given the bond, originally for 300 million placed on the market (and to be repaid), the varied plethora of suppliers .

There are two composition procedures which travel in parallel, in addition to the delicate situation of Moby, the other concerns the subsidiary Cin, Italian shipping company, which it acquired by incorporation Tirrenia ended in extraordinary administration a few years ago. These are two distinct procedures but which are inevitably related because the commissioners of Tirrenia, the company that carried out an important territorial continuity service to some islands (primarily Sardinia), requested a reimbursement of 180 million euros considered legitimate for how that corporate transaction took place as a result of tax exemptions that should not have taken place, the EU Commission also recognized.



In recent years, the Moby group has been at the center of a delicate one financial-patrimonial dispute with heavy accusations of intragroup transaction, addressed by the same Milan prosecutor, which concerned some boats, and the historical rivalry with the rival group Grimaldi accused, by Moby, of being the hidden director of some foreign funds that bought bonds of the company heavily discounted with respect to the face value due to the possibility of a default. Recently, the US agency wrote it Bloomberg, Moby has also applied for access to the Chapter 15 procedure in the United States, a sort of arrangement with creditors similar to that already requested in Italy which would protect it from any bankruptcy petitions or requests for seizures by creditors.

A request made after some audio recordings and a supporting video in which two financial operators of Morgan Stanley, Massimo Piazzi and Hillel Drazin, seem to support the hypothesis of having been part of an action – together with the financier Antonello Di Meo – to boycott the recovery plan of Moby and Cin in the extrajudicial phase. An attempt possible thanks to the fact that Morgan Stanley held 10% of the bonds. Allegations or not that also involved the Ministry of Economic Development led by Giancarlo Giorgetti, considered close to Grimaldi’s rivals, to which the ministry retorted sharply with a note.

The update of the composition plan, on the other hand, would confirm the hypotheses already circulated: transfer of the fleet (with some ferries destined for sale) to a newco, while the rest of the activity would remain in the hands of an ‘operating’ company. The divestment of the port towage business and availability to inject new liquidity for at least 60 million euros in order to encourage the relaunch of the company is expected. The repayment rate for the debt portion (unsecured by mortgages) would be increased to 30%. The novelty would be the recognition to bondholders and institutions of participatory financial instruments that would allow them to benefit from the greater positive results possibly generated by Moby and Tirrenia in the coming years. For Tirrenia in Extraordinary Administration and the other unsecured creditors, the percentage of credit recovery of 180 million euros would be close to 90% in four installments (23 million for the possible approval of the arrangement expected in 2022, 10 million in 2023, 10 million in 2024 and 101 in 2025) although it will remain to be understood with what guarantees.

Seventy million euros of public incentives. Guaranteed in Tirrenia, Moby-Cin group, direct emanation of the Onorato family, year after year with the extension mechanism and canceled, only now, from a tender system for the sections managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructures. State-subsidized routes, for all destinations to and from Sardinia, considered market failure. Despite the accusation of dominant position at the expense of the prices imposed on passengers registered a few years ago by the Transport Authority. Despite a fine of 29 million, then reduced to 1 following a sentence of the Council of State, imposed by the Antitrust for the same reason in Tirrenia in the freight segment. Years in which Tirrenia, by virtue of its workforce (6 thousand seafarers) and its public service activity, has always had an exclusive treatment such as to arouse repeated complaints from its competitors. The shipping company went to the Moby-Cin group following its bankruptcy. It was merged by incorporation into the Onorato company by the old commissioner management at a price that, in hindsight, was a gift, in terms of tax exemptions deemed illegitimate to those who took over, so much so as to be recognized (and sanctioned) by the EU Commission.

