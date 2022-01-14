184,615 new cases and 316 deaths- Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

The data for Thursday 13 January. The positivity rate drops to 15.6% with 1,181,179 swabs. The upward trend, but slowed down. Admissions: +339. Intensive care: -1, slightly down for two days. New spike in fourth wave deaths

I am 184,615

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 196,224, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 8.155.645

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 316

(yesterday they were 313), for a total of 140,188 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 5,691,939 And 82,803 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 108,198). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 2,323,518, equal to +101.458 compared to yesterday (+87.921 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,181,179, or 9,388 less than yesterday when it was 1,190,567. While the positivity rate drops to 15.6% (the approximation of 15.62%); yesterday it was 16.5% and last Thursday – the same day of the week – it was 19.3%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The fluctuating curve continues to decline after the weekly peak on Tuesday (see the record of +220,552 cases), well in advance of its usual fluctuating trend (remember that during the increase the peak generally occurs between Friday and Saturday) . This curve behavior suggests a slight slowdown in growth. The trend is still uphill, but the braking, or frenatina, the first small step towards the plateau, which in turn is the prelude to the descent. Descent that at the moment seems far away. These are hypotheses, not certainties.

Observing the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, we see this growth slowed by the comparison of the percentage of infections with that of the previous report: + 49% for new cases in the week of 5-11 January against + 153% the week before. Here’s the difference. In the same period of time, the other parameters marked: + 20% in intensive care (it was + 21% in the previous monitoring) and + 31.2% in hospitalizations (it was + 28%). The saddest indicator is up sharply: + 37.4% deaths (it was + 9%).

From 15 December the Lombardy to have the highest number of infected people: here are +39.683 cases with a 16.7% rate calculated on 237.324 swabs, ie the highest number of regional tests of the day (here the bulletin). Above 20 thousand follows: Campania (+24,451 cases with a 23.3% rate) ed Emilia Romagna (+20,648 with a 28.5% rate).

Five other regions have a five-digit increase: Veneto (+17,956 cases with 11.7% rate), Piedmont (+14,741 cases with 14.8% rate), Tuscany (+13,151 cases with 17% rate), Sicily (+ 11,354 cases with a 19.2% rate), Lazio (+10,272 cases with a 10.8% rate).

The victims There are 316 victims. highest figure of this fourth wave, which exceeds 313 yesterday. To see a similar number in the bulletin, you have to go back between the beginning of May and the end of April. In the count there are several previous deaths in Campania (10) and Sicily (21), as often happens, indicated in the notes below. No region / province has zero bereavement. While the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (52), Veneto (38), Emilia-Romagna (38) and Lazio (34). Below the details of all the regions.

One year ago A year ago, on January 13, 2021, the number of daily victims in our country was very different: compared to 15,774 new cases, that day there were 507 deaths.

At that time, in the Covid wards there were 23,525 hospitalized – now less than 18,000, despite the recent surge in the infected – and in intensive care there were 2,579 patients – now fewer.

The health system Hospital stays in the medical area increase, but slightly decrease in resuscitation for the second consecutive day. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +339 (yesterday +242), for a total of 17,648 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -1 (yesterday -8) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,668, with 1556 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 156).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 1,681,066: +39,683 cases (yesterday +41,050) with 237,324 swabs

Veneto 830.517: +17.956 cases (yesterday +19.811) with 153.357 swabs

Campania 784.089: +24.451 cases (yesterday +27.034) with 105.077 swabs

Emilia Romagna 750,971: +20,648 cases (yesterday +18,631) with 72,547 swabs

Piedmont 656.092: +14.741 cases (yesterday +17.147) with 99.791 swabs

Lazio

655,232: +10,272 cases (yesterday +12,027) with 94,568 swabs

Tuscany 547.508: +13.151 cases (yesterday +13.341) with 77.388 swabs

Sicily 494.786: +11.354 cases (yesterday +13.048) with 59.167 swabs

Puglia 370,694: +3,218 cases (yesterday +3,993) with 74,753 swabs

Liguria 205,639: +5,692 cases (yesterday +5,984) with 31,121 swabs

Friuli Venezia Giulia 195,986: +4,039 cases (yesterday +4,651) with 32,047 swabs

Marche 167.376: +1.955 cases (yesterday +2.393) with 17.684 swabs

Abruzzo 155,432: +3,610 cases (yesterday +3,912) with 29,417 swabs

Calabria 136,584: +3,207 cases (yesterday +2,288) with 13,995 swabs

Umbria 121.927: +2.068 cases (yesterday +2.680) with 17,232 swabs

PA Bolzano 120,231: +2,651 cases (yesterday +2,310) with 17,878 swabs

Sardinia 102,850: +1,296 cases (yesterday +1,307) with 20,997 swabs

PA Trento 87,597: +2,357 cases (yesterday +2,278) with 15,173 swabs

Basilicata 46,331: +965 cases (yesterday +919) with 3,467 swabs

Valle d’Aosta 22,461: +574 cases (yesterday +622) with 2,998 swabs

Molise 22,276: +727 cases (yesterday +798) with 5,198 swabs

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy : +52 deaths (yesterday +91)

Veneto 12,659: +38 deaths (yesterday +9)

Campania 8,670: +29 deaths (yesterday +20)

Emilia Romagna 14,486: +38 deaths (yesterday +19)

Piedmont 12,225: +18 deaths (yesterday +16)

Lazio 9,472: +34 deaths (yesterday +15)

Tuscany 7,775: +20 deaths (yesterday +71)

Sicily 7,791: +26 deaths (yesterday +25)

Puglia 7,039: +7 deaths (yesterday +4)

Liguria 4,694: +9 deaths (yesterday +9)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,312: +11 deaths (yesterday +6)

Marche 3,301: +3 deaths (yesterday +4)

Abruzzo 2,681: +1 death (yesterday +7)

Calabria 1,700: +13 deaths (yesterday +9)

Umbria 1,546: +6 deaths (yesterday +3)

PA Bolzano 1,325: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

Sardinia 1,754: +1 death (yesterday +1)

PA Trento 1,442: +4 deaths (yesterday +3)

Basilicata 648: +3 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Valle d’Aosta 493: +1 death (yesterday +1)

Molise 513: +1 death (there were no deaths since December 30, 2021)

The Abruzzo region announces that 2 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives as they are not Covid patients.

The Basilicata region announces that as of today, the data relating to the daily value of the “Cases identified by antigen test” is equal to 0, since, despite being administered, the rapid positive tests are all retested with swabs processed with molecular tests.

The Calabria region announces that among the cases recorded today, 1,030 refer to antigenic tests carried out in the previous days; the positives falling within the week from 2 to 6 January 2021 are equal to 292.

The Campania region reports that 10 deaths registered today date back to a period between 03/01 and 10/01 2022.

The Emilia Romagna region announces that 7 cases have been eliminated, communicated in the previous days, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia region reports 28 cases from the total of positive cases: 9 positive antigenic tests not confirmed by molecular tests and 19 cases removed after case review.

The Marche region announces that on the 12th the circular for the counting of positivity was signed in the Marche Region even with only the antigenic path, the data today still do not contain the antigenic flow which will be inserted from the date of 14 January 2022.

The Public Administration of Bolzano announces that of the 2,651 new positives, 15 derive from antigen tests confirmed by molecular tests and that 3 positive cases from the antigen test but negative from the molecular test have been subtracted.

The Sicily region announces that the deaths reported today refer to the following days: N. 1 on 13/01/22 – N. 4 on 12/01/22 – N. 17 on 11/01/22 – N. 2 on 08/01/22 – N. 2 on 07/01/22.

The Umbria region announces that 2 of the hospitalizations reported today do not refer to yesterday, but are the result of an alignment of the information systems.