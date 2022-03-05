‘1883’: actor Josef had an interesting role in ‘Game of Thrones’ before joining the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

ads

For fans of Yellowstone and Game of Thrones, the actor who plays Josef may seem familiar. Mark Rissman had a short-lived but important role in Westeros before playing Josef in the Yellowstone prequel in 1883. In the eighth season of Game of Thrones, he played the leader of the Golden Company, Ser Harry Strickland.

Rissman appeared several times in the final season of Game of Thrones, usually with a smug smile and golden armor. His character was the commander of The Golden Company, an independent army that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) hired to defend King’s Landing when she ran out of true allies. Rissman did have some big scenes with Headey and at least one big moment on the battlefield, though fans will always criticize his reduced screen time compared to his prominence in the books.

(Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

Rissman was featured heavily in the trailers and promotional images leading up to Game of Thrones Season 8, with fans even theorizing about how his character would factor into the game’s ending. He didn’t speak much, but he cut an intimidating silhouette into his golden armor. Ultimately, he was unceremoniously killed when Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) led her forces in a deadly attack on the capital.

This was one of the many deaths that left fans disappointed in the final season. In the A Song of Ice and Fire series of books, Harry Strickland is a much more developed character, while the Golden Company plays a much larger role in the conflicts of Westeros. In the most recent book, A Dance with Dragons, the Golden Company sails to Westeros and captures Storm’s End castle, but not for Cersei, but for an entirely different claimant to the Iron Throne who was left out of the show entirely.

(Photo: Courtesy of HBO)

While the character dubbed “Homeless Harry” Strickland in the books didn’t get the screen time fans wanted for him, none seemed to hold Rissman accountable. The actor didn’t get enough lines for fans to really form an opinion on his performance, but that hasn’t been the case in 1883. With the premiere season more than halfway over, Josef has become a character of great interest. in the series.

1883 is a prequel to how the Dutton family came to own the Yellowstone ranch. It begins with his move from Fort Worth, Texas to Montana and his work to establish a home there. Six episodes of the series have aired so far, with four more expected this season. As of yet, Paramount has not announced whether the show will be renewed for another season. New episodes of 1883 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+.

