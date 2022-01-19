1883: Here are all the details on Tom Hanks’ cameo

, the prequel series of Yellowstone, became Paramount + ‘s most watched product in a couple of weeks and, in the episode available yesterday in the United States, there is also a cameo by. If you do not want spoilers on the series, do not continue reading this news.

The episode begins with a flashback to the civil war in which James Dutton (Tim McGraw), a captain of the Confederate army, wakes up after the battle of Antietam and sees all his men dead. As he looks around in horror, he is approached by a group of Union soldiers, including a general, who arrives and sits down next to him. Viewers then discover that it is a real-life Civil War hero, General George Meade, played by Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

During an interview before the premiere, Tim McGraw explained that he and Hanks have been friends for more than twenty years, and a phone call was enough to convince the actor to join the show:

Tom, Rita Wilson, Faith Hill and I have been friends for almost 25 years, we are really good friends. So we spent a lot of time together and when I read the script for the second episode, I had an idea. I called Tom and said, “What do you think about doing this cameo for this show?”. I told him, “Faith and I are doing this series. They are our first really big parts and we are trying to give something, we are doing it together. ” And he replied: “Tell me when, tell me where and I’ll be there.” It was that simple.

McGraw then added:

Tom and his wife stayed with us for a couple of days before shooting. But the morning we shot, we separated from each other, because he didn’t want to see me in stage makeup as I look completely different from what I have on the rest of the show, and I didn’t want to see him. And so the first time I really see him is when he comes close to me in the scene, we did it on purpose. And when I fell apart emotionally, part of that was definitely the scene and the devastation I faced and the loss of all my men, of course, and for a cause I didn’t believe in, but knowing that one of mine best friends was there with me, to grab me by the shoulders, made me collapse. Because we’ve tried to do other things together over the years and the timing has never been right for us. So having him there at the time to support us for a big project was pretty special and it shows you what kind of man Tom Hanks is.

1883 is part of the agreement signed by Sheridan with MTV Entertainment Group (part of ViacomCBS), an exclusive that will last until 2028 and according to which it will have to produce five seasons of series per year. The prequel is described as follows:

1883 follows the Dutton family on their journey west across the Great Plains: the direction is the last bastion of wild America. It’s the crude tale of westward expansion and an intense analysis of the story of a family fleeing poverty in search of a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

