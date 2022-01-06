1883: Rita Wilson will be a guest star on the series

Rita Wilson, after her husband Tom Hanks, will appear as a guest star in an episode of the 1883 series, Yellowstone prequel.

1883 welcomed on the set too Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, who will be one guest star of the series as happened previously to the Oscar winner.

The actor had appeared in the second episode of the show as General George Meade.

Rita Wilson will be part of the cast of one of the next episodes of 1883, a show conceived as a prequel to Yellowstone, in the role of Carolyn, who manages a shop at Doan’s Crossing and helps Margaret (Faith Hill) relax with the help of a some whiskey.

Hanks’ wife recently starred in shows such as Pitch, Girls and The Good Wife.

1883 debuted on December 18 on Paramount + and Paramount Network, achieving excellent results in terms of ratings, reaching about 4.9 million viewers since the debut.

Taylor Sheridan, producer of 1883, had revealed that the new show will have numerous surprise appearances, having managed to involve some of his favorite actors thanks to the success obtained by Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they travel west across America in search of a more promising future in Montana. Along the way, the family will be forced to face losses and overcome difficulties.

The Dutton family embarks on a westward journey across the Great Plains to the last bastion of wild America. The show is a retelling of Western expansion and the story of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land of Montana.

In the cast of the tv series there are Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert and LaMonica Garrett. The prequel is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.