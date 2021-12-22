1883: Tom Hanks is the guest star of the prequel TV series dedicated to Yellowstone

Tom Hanks will be the guest star of the second episode of 1883, the Yellowstone prequel TV series, due out December 19.

A huge name joins the cast of the prequel TV series on Yellowstone, entitled 1883: We are talking about Tom Hanks. The popular performer will appear in the second episode of the show, which will arrive in the United States on December 19.

Deadline has revealed that Tom Hanks will appear in a flashback scene from the second episode of 1883, in which more about James Dutton’s past will be revealed. In the scene (SPOILER) there will be James Dutton who will be faced with the scenario of one of the most devastating battles of the American Civil War, and at some point he will have someone who will put a hand on his shoulder: it will be that of the general played by Tom Hanks.

The scene was shot in Weatherford, Texas and took Tom Hanks to the set of 1883 for just one day. It appears that other prominent performers will also make an appearance on the show.

The protagonists of 1883 are Sam Elliott, already seen in 2018 in the film A Star is Born and Billy Bob Thornton. The cast also includes country musicians Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. The production of the project was entrusted to MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari serve as executive producers.

The first two episodes of 1883 will be released in the United States on Paramount + on December 19.



