188,797 new cases and 385 deaths – Corriere.it

The data for Thursday 20 January. Positivity at 17% with 1,110,266 swabs. Gimbe: Next week we should go down, but we will still have a month of high virus circulation. In Lombardy the highest number of deaths (131). Admissions: +159. Intensive: +10

I am 188.797

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 192,320, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 9,418,256

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 385

(yesterday 380), for a total of 142,590 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 6,593,625 And 143.029 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 136,152). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 2,682,041, equal to +55.451 compared to yesterday (+64.434 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,110,266, or 71,623 less than yesterday when it was 1,181,889. The rate of positivity 17% (the approximation of 17.00%); yesterday it was 16.3%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. The weekly peak occurred on Tuesday above 200 thousand and now the curve follows its usual trend, until it touches the weekly minimum point of its swing with the data for next Monday. At the scenario level, we are almost at the top of the wave, but the growth has slowed so much (see the Gimbe monitoring below), that with a good probability the downward trend will start as early as next week. Except surprises. We remember that these are hypotheses and not certainties.

Second the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation over seven days (12-18 January), new cases are + 3% compared to the week before, against + 49% in the previous report and + 153% two weeks ago. This parameter tends to zero, moving towards the inversion of the sign. Translated: it should have a negative sign from the next monitoring. Next week we should probably go down, but we will still have a month of high circulation of the virus, confirms Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe, to the microphones of A Sheep Day on Rai Radio1. All this with differences on the territory: 10 regions / provinces in decline, 10 in growth and one stable. Slow increase in hospitalizations: + 14% hospitalizations (it was + 31.2% the week before) and + 2.3% intensive (it was + 20%). And unfortunately the saddest indicator still rises: + 49.7% deaths (it was + 37.4%).

There Lombardy has the highest number of newly infected: here are +33,676 cases with a 22% rate calculated on 153,143 swabs (here the bulletin). Above 20 thousand follows: Veneto (+21,833 cases with 12.8% rate) ed Emilia Romagna (+20,140 cases with a 28% rate).

Apulia deserves a separate discussion which today communicates +8,333 positives identified in the last 24 hours, to which it adds another 10,086 cases detected with rapid test from January 1st and not entered before (see note). These 10 thousand appear only in total cases and not in the daily increase. the fourth time in three weeks that the region recounts the previous cases since January 1st, indicating them separately.

The victims The death toll remains dramatically high: there are 385 in the bulletin, five more than yesterday. It is known that this data is the last to decrease, after cases and hospitalizations. In the count there are at least 23 people who lost their lives in recent days and entered the system late: one in Abruzzo, 6 in Campania and 16 in Sicily, as explained in the notes below. Molise alone has zero bereavement, while the highest number of deaths in Lombardy (131).

The health system Hospital stays are increasing in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +159 (yesterday +52), for a total of 19,659 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +10 (yesterday -27) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,698, with 155 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 134).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 1,893,559: +33,676 cases (yesterday +37,233) with 153,143 swabs

Veneto 956.096: +21.833 cases (yesterday +21.209) with 169.893 swabs

Campania 906.823: +16.977 cases (yesterday +17.056) with 102.720 swabs

Emilia Romagna 875.323: +20.140 cases (yesterday +20.650) with 71.690 swabs

Piedmont 752.628: +15.328 cases (yesterday +15.733) with 96.012 swabs

Lazio 743,319: +13,423 cases (yesterday +14,534) with 107,505 swabs

Tuscany 628.124: +13.720 cases (yesterday +12.564) with 78.441 swabs

Sicily 551.395: +7.997 cases (yesterday +8.133) with 43.433 swabs

Puglia 505.565: +8.333 cases (yesterday +9.433) with 63.243 swabs

Liguria 245.343: +6.882 cases (yesterday +6.178) with 33.834 swabs

Friuli Venezia Giulia 225,377: +5,238 cases (yesterday +5,514) with 33,733 swabs

Marche 204,837: +6,905 cases (yesterday +5,850) with 20,075 swabs

Abruzzo 180,855: +4,004 cases (yesterday +3,822) with 31,695 swabs

Calabria 154,418: +2,785 cases (yesterday +2,009) with 15,230 swabs

PA Bolzano 138,744: +2,989 cases (yesterday +3,017) with 19,454 swabs

Umbria 135,626: +2,133 cases (yesterday +2,402) with 16,665 swabs

Sardinia 112,353: +1,432 cases (yesterday +2,023) with 25,354 swabs

PA Trento 103,618: +2,659 cases (yesterday +2,660) with 15,101 swabs

Basilicata 52,812: +1,388 cases (yesterday +1,201) with 7,055 swabs

Molise 25,732: +415 cases (yesterday +577) with 3,296 swabs

Valle d’Aosta 25,709: +540 cases (yesterday +522) with 2,694 swabs

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 36,257: +131 deaths (yesterday +70)

Veneto 36,126: +32 deaths (yesterday +33)

Campania 8,835: +28 deaths (yesterday +25)

Emilia Romagna 14,690: +33 deaths (yesterday +40)

Piedmont 12.415: +31 deaths (yesterday +36)

Lazio 9,594: +15 deaths (yesterday +18)

Tuscany 7,949: +24 deaths (yesterday +33)

Sicily 8,087: +34 deaths (yesterday +43)

Puglia 7,091: +7 deaths (yesterday +10)

Liguria 4,769: +7 deaths (yesterday +13)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,382: +8 deaths (yesterday +10)

Marche 3,333: +3 deaths (yesterday +8)

Abruzzo 2,726: +6 deaths (yesterday +13)

Calabria 1,766: +14 deaths (yesterday +9)

PA Bolzano 1.336: +1 death (yesterday no new deaths)

Umbria 1,577: +2 deaths (yesterday +7)

Sardinia 1,780: +3 deaths (yesterday +4)

PA Trento 1,460: +3 deaths (yesterday +2)

Basilicata 664: +2 deaths (yesterday +4)

Molise 518: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Valle d’Aosta 499: +1 death (yesterday +1)

The Abruzzo Region reports that from the total of positives were eliminated: 1 case diagnosed as antigenic and not confirmed by molecular and 1 case as a non-Covid patient; in addition from the total of deaths reported today, 1 case occurred in the past few days.

The Campania Region reports that five deaths recorded today date back to a period between 7/01 and 16/01.

The Emilia Romagna Region announces that 9 cases have been eliminated, communicated in the previous days, as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region reports that the total of positive cases was reduced by 7 following 5 negative molecular swabs after positive antigen test and following 2 positive tests removed after case review.

The Puglia Region declares that the data notified today include 8333 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours and 10086 cases diagnosed with rapid antigenic swab recounted from 01.01.2022.

The Region of Sicily reports that among the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the days: N. 3 IL 20/01/22 – N. 15 IL 19/01/22 – N. 13 IL 18/01/22 – N. 1 ON 17/01/22 – N. 1 ON 06/01/22 – N. 1 ON 04/01/22.