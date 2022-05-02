18,896 new cases and 124 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

The data for Monday 2 May. The positivity rate was 15.4% with 122,444 swabs. The trend of the downward curve. Admissions: +56. Intensive care: +2

I’m 18,896

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 40,757, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.523.859 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 124 (yesterday 105), for a total of 163,736 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15.155.021 And 45.512 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 39,195). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,205,102equal to -26.568 compared to yesterday (+2,291 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 122,444, or 165,157 less than yesterday when it was 287,601. The 15.4% positive rate (the approximation of 15.43%); yesterday it was 14.2%.

Every Monday the curve touches the minimum point of its swing due to the effect of a smaller number of swabs (those processed on Sunday). The downward trend. This can be seen from the comparison with last Monday (April 25), when they were registered +24,878 cases with a rate of 17.9%: in fact today there are fewer new infections than that day with a lower percentage (15.4% against 17.9%).

A similar figure of new infected (over 18 thousand) was observed two Mondays ago, on Easter Monday (April 18), but that day the case-to-test ratio was much higher, equal to 17.4%. That is why one can speak of a small improvement.

In the last week the curve has started to descend again. We hope that now with the summer the situation will improve further as we have seen in previous years, explained Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, to the microphones of the broadcast Italy wakes up on Radio Cusano Campus.

Three regions are over 2,000 new infections: Emilia-Romagna (+2,540 cases), Campania (+2,104 cases) and Puglia (+2,085 cases).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +56 (yesterday -88), for a total of 9,794 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +2 (yesterday 0) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 368 seriously ill, with 32 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 30).

On a national level, hospitalizations are stable in every area: in the ordinary wards the hospitalization rate stopped at 15% (it was 29% a year ago) and in intensive care unchanged at 4% (it was 28% a year ago).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

: +1.673 cases (yesterday +5.254)

Veneto: +1.168 cases (yesterday +4.143)

Campania: +2,104 cases (yesterday +4,786)

Lazio: +1.927 cases (yesterday +4.133)

Emilia Romagna: +2.540 cases (yesterday +3.736)

Piedmont: +952 cases (yesterday +2.108)

Sicily: +1.204 cases (yesterday +2.817)

Tuscany: +730 cases (yesterday +2.424)

Puglia: +2.085 cases (yesterday +2.830)

Marche: +473 cases (yesterday +1.382)

Liguria: +345 cases (yesterday +868)

Abruzzo: +582 cases (yesterday +1.500)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +191 cases (yesterday +588)

Calabria: +933 cases (yesterday +1.246)

Sardinia: +893 cases (yesterday +727)

Umbria: +384 cases (yesterday +814)

PA Bolzano: +132 cases (yesterday +219)

PA Trento: +99 cases (yesterday +286)

Basilicata: +274 cases (yesterday +440)

Molise: +189 cases (yesterday +397)

Valle d’Aosta: +18 cases (yesterday +59)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

Here the news of the day.

