18app culture bonus: beware of the new scam

As often happens when it is possible to receive public money, such as state bonuses, you can run into scams and schemes developed by malicious people. It also happens with the culture bonus of 500 euros, which has been provided to 18-year-olds for years. Soon the one for those born in 2003 will be available. With this amount it is possible to buy only cultural products.

What is the € 500 18app culture bonus and what can you buy with the voucher

The € 500 18app culture bonus consists of a voucher through which you can buy the following categories of goods And services.

Tickets for theater and cinema, as well as for live entertainment, such as concerts, dance performances, the circus and other art forms. Access to discos and dance halls is excluded.

Books, e-books and audio books.

Tickets for museums, exhibitions and other cultural events, for monuments, art galleries, archaeological areas and natural parks.

CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and digital music.

Music courses, theater courses and foreign language courses.

Audiovisual publishing products distributed on physical support or in digital format, therefore films, TV series and documentaries.

Subscriptions to newspapers, also in digital format.

How to request the 18app culture bonus of 500 euros: the steps on the official website

Until February 28, 2022, those born in 2002 will be able to spend the 500 euros of the 18app crop bonus. Following will be the turn of those born in 2023. To request it, you will have to wait until March, as usual, and you will have time until summer to register on the platform, usually until August 31.

To access the bonus you need to follow these steps.

Go to the site official 18app and log in with your Spid credentials.

18app and log in with your Spid credentials. Confirm your own data personal and accept the terms of use.

and accept the terms of use. Wait for theconfirmation email with the successful registration.

Once the procedure is complete, you will be able to view your portfolio and spend the Culture Bonus.

Beware of the € 500 18app culture bonus scam:

Despite the name 18app, there is none application official mobile of the culture bonus for 18-year-olds. In fact, all those present on the Apple Store of iPhone and iPad and on the Play Store of Android devices are in no way linked to the Government. And often they could hide real scams.

Then pay attention to sites, groups on Telegram and on social networks and online communities that describe ways to convert the voucher of the culture bonus 18app in cash. The contribution is in fact granted exclusively to its beneficiary and cannot be neither sold it neither exchanged. To sell it means to commit a crime punishable by law.

We must also be wary of stores, physical and digital, which ensure the possibility of purchasing products such as technological devices, video games or services other than those listed above. In no case can the 18app bonus be used to buy these product categories.

We have talked to you here about how to get the culture bonus for 18-year-olds of 2021, which you can still spend until February 28, 2022. The measure has been confirmed and becomes structural, as we have explained to you here: the 500 euro bonus will be given forever to the young people. Speaking of bonuses, here are the rules of the new South bonus.