19 – Agenas data: intensive care at 21%, ordinary hospitalizations at 30% in Lazio. 188,797 new infections. Lazio ready to vaccinate with Novavax

The Civil Protection has disclosed the data relating to 20 January. They have been carried out 1,110,266 swabs and identified 188.797new COVID-19 positives. 385 died on the last day people. As usual, Vocegiallorossa.it will provide you LIVE news about the Coronavirus situation.

20:28 – The Austrian parliament has approved the introduction of the compulsory vaccine against COVID-19 and is the first European country to do so. The approval with the necessary majority of votes took place after hours of beating in the classroom. The measure will take effect on February 4th. He brings it back SkyTg24.

19:56 – Lazio is one of the 5 regions at risk of the orange zone. The transition to the orange zone occurs when all three of the following thresholds are exceeded: the incidence is over 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the percentage of beds in intensive care is over 20%, the hospitalization rate in the area medical exceeds 30%. In addition to Lazio, the other regions at risk are Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Sicily.

19:20 – According to today’s data fromAgenas, Lazio currently has 21% of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and 30% for what concerns ordinary hospitalizations. Compared to yesterday, there is a 1% more for what concerns intensive care, and 1% less for ordinary hospitalizations.

18:53 – “Already from the beginning of next week I will ask the minister about the reopening of discos, the ban on which expires next January 31. We must give the sector a perspective for the future. With this trend, if confirmed, I think it is reasonable to talk about it in order to prove it. to plan a restart “. Thus the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa. The undersecretary also intervened on another of the measures expiring at the end of the month, the obligation of outdoor masks in the white area: “they prove to be an excellent protection tool. Also in this case we will evaluate the data to understand if it will be necessary. whether or not to extend this deadline “.

17:58 – These are the data of bulletin today:

Currently positive: 2,682,041 (+55,451)

Deaths: 142,590 (+385)

Discharged / Healed: 6,593,625 (+143,029)

Hospitalized: 21,357 (+169) of which in Intensive Care: 1,698 (+10)

Buffers: 160.111.999 (+1.110.266)

Total cases: 9,418,256 (+188,797, + 2.05%)

17:25 – The Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi he defended the government’s choices on school, stating that current data shows that lessons are taking place safely and, for the most part, face-to-face. According to the unions, the data is smoky as the principals demand that the protocols for the management of positives change. The rules could be revised, even with further distinctions between vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

17:01 – “All currently authorized” anti-Covid “vaccines significantly lose activity against Omicron. The results of laboratory experiments, conducted in collaboration between the Spallanzani Institute and the Gamaleya Institute of Moscow, have documented that over 70% of people vaccinated with Sputnik V they maintain a neutralizing activity against Omicron, and this activity is largely maintained even 3-6 months after vaccination. “The technical and scientific team of Inmi Spallanzani in Rome underlines this in a note.

16:20 – Sweden will relax the quarantine rules for Covid to prevent the wave of infections fueled by Omicron from leading to social paralysis. The positives or those who live with a positive will have to isolate themselves for 5 days and no more 7, and some categories, such as those who work in health care and the police, will not have to go into quarantine even if in contact with positives.

15:23 – According to Walter Ricciardi, advisor to Health Minister Roberto Speranza for the Covid emergency, in the United Kingdom “Johnson is making yet another mistake. Covid cases and deaths will rise in 2-3 weeks”.

14:44 – Beijing has established two new medium risk areas for Covid-19, as five more confirmed cases have been reported transmitted locally from midnight to 4pm today (Beijing time). Local health authorities made it known at a press conference. One of the areas is a residential complex in Beijing’s Fengtai District and the other is a corporate dormitory in Fangshan District, as explained by Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

14:00 – Some research data, yet to be peer-reviewed, indicate that the mutation appears to be less lethal than the previous ones. The high number of asymptomatic infected could be linked to interactions between the Spike protein and human cell receptors. The lower effectiveness of rapid swabs in detecting it would also contribute to the spread of the variant. In Emilia-Romagna, to reduce the circulation of the virus, the self-test platform will be active from January 19.

13:30 – The Novavax vaccine, approved by AIFA on December 22, will be administered in the hubs of Lazio. “As soon as we have the doses, we will leave”, explains the councilor for health Alessio D’Amato to Adnkronos Health. The doses were supposed to arrive in January but there were delays. Now they may be available in Italy in February. Novavax does not use Pfizer and Moderna’s mRna technique and this could reassure and convince those still skeptical about the anti Covid vaccine.

1:00 pm – Despite an explosion of new Covid cases (over 400,000 per day on both Tuesday and Wednesday) France is nearing the end of anti-Covid restrictions: the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, announced at the end of the Health Defense Council. “The timetable for the gradual lifting of the latest restrictions in our country” will be illustrated tonight at 7pm by Prime Minister Jean Castex, Attal specified.

12:30 – Schools closed from today and for ten days in Algeria, where the latest wave of coronavirus infections is driven – according to the authorities – by the spread of the Omicron variant. The decision – which concerns elementary, middle and high school – came from the presidency after an extraordinary meeting dedicated to the epidemiological situation in the country. It was presented as a “precautionary” measure. For universities, the choice remains with the rectors. Yesterday’s bulletin from the Algerian Ministry of Health spoke of 1,359 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and recorded another eight deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has reported nearly 230,000 infections with over 6,400 deaths.

12:00 pm – “Unfortunately, too many seniors continue to die from Coronavirus, 3,921 deaths over 60 in the last month, but fortunately there is a new data that comforts us: thanks to vaccines, in the last thirty days the death rate among over 60 dropped from 9.56% to1.19%“: declares Roberto Messina, President of Senior Italia FederAnziani, whose study center has analyzed the latest data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

half past eleven – “In the 12-19 age group we have 80% vaccinated, which means that in a class of 20 children 16 are vaccinated. So I wonder if it still makes sense to keep the limit of two infected to go to Dad. I think this limit could be be revoked “. The undersecretary for health specified this Andrea Costa.

11:00 am – The Austrian government has announced the introduction of a national lottery dedicated to vaccinated onlyi at Covid precisely to encourage the population to immunize. In the country, only 72% of the population has fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in the EU. There are 500 euro vouchers up for grabs, explained Chancellor Karl Nehammer, on the day when Parliament is preparing to approve the vaccination requirement for adults, the first EU country to introduce it.

10:35 – “On the school we were on the side of Draghi against the De Luca who wanted to close them. But on the schools of the little ones there are complicated rules, many children are vaccinated, you cannot put them in Dad or in quarantine for one or two cases. The children explode. head, and the fathers and mothers explode “. The leader of Italia viva said so, Matteo Renzi, speaking on Radio Leopolda. “We have to put some pressure on Dad to be the last resort – added Renzi -. The numbers are not what De Luca gave, there has been media catastrophism. Now we need to reduce the Dads of the younger boys. say that with vaccines you can come back to life “.

10:20 – In the UK “Johnson is making yet another mistake in handling a pandemic in which he has practically everything wrong. But the population is complacent and only realizes the mistake when they go to the hospital. How to remove masks in schools when are little children not vaccinated? There is a huge reservoir for the virus. ” These are the words of Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University, guest of Agora on Rai Tre, commented on the British government’s choices to reopen everything: “We will see a rise in cases in 2-3 weeks. There has been a decrease in infections due to the vaccination campaign and the restrictions that have been adopted. If the measures are removed, everyone is given a green light and the responsible behavior of the population is also lacking ”.

10:08 – “Today this provision should be approved which identifies the activities for which the green pass is not required”. These are the statements of the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa guest of Radio Anch’io on Rai Radio 1: “Tobacconists are one of the few elements on which we are still discussing, however these have open-air vending machines – added Ma there is an in-depth analysis and we will see in the next few hours”.

10:00 – As reported by the site of SkyTg24, today in France the Health Defense Council meets to evaluate the measures to be taken to curb the surge in infections (yesterday over 400,000).

9:45 – Reuters news agency reports that Novak Djokovic acquired in June 2020 QuantBioRes, a denese biotech company that is seeking a cure for COVID-19