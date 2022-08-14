19 Celebrities who have had children by surrogacy
Surrogacy, a process in which a woman gestates and gives birth to a couple’s biological child, can be an option for many people looking to start a family. Having children through surrogacy can be an option for several groups, such as same-sex couples or people with a history of infertility. This process is expensive and emotional, but ultimately rewarding. These are 19 famous parents that you may not know have had children through surrogacy.
1.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
two.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
3.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Four.
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
5.
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass
6.
Tyra Banks and Erik Asla
9.
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz
10.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
12.
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen
13.
Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman
14.
Tan France and Rob France
fifteen.
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung
16.
Becca Tobin and Zach Martin
17.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
18.
Andrew Form and Jordana Brewster
19.
Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman
This post was translated from English.