19 Couple Moments On TV That Were Improvised By The Actors
First of all, in stranger thingsthat second kiss between Joyce and Hopper in the episode “The Piggyback” (Season 4, Episode 9) it was not in the script.
In friends, Ross’s infamous line at the altar “I take you, Rachel” was not in the original script. David Schwimmer (who played Ross) accidentally mixed up his lines and that inspired the writers.
In The OCBen McKenzie (who played Ryan) improvised the moment in the pilot where Ryan lights up Marissa’s cigarette with his own.
In New GirlApparently much of that discussion between Nick and Jess in the episode “Fluffer” (Season 2, Episode 3) was improvised.
In gleeChris Colfer (who played Kurt) and Darren Criss (who played Blaine) improvised most of the dialogue in the scene where they are trapped in the elevator.
In The officeJohn Krasinski (who played Jim) added the line, “Don’t do that… come on, I don’t want to do that,” in response to Pam telling him how much Jim’s friendship had meant to her.
In Dawson’s Creek, everyone remembers how Dawson cries when Joey rejects him for Pacey. Actually the crying was not in the script, but was added by James Van Der Beek himself (who played Dawson).
In the season two finale of gossip girlLeighton Meester improvised Blair asking Chuck to say “I love you” twice.
In How I Met Your Mother, Ted and Robin have tears in their eyes when he tells her to go after Barney, in the episode “The Final Page” (Season 8, Episode 12). Apparently, the crying was not in the script, but was a personal touch added by Josh Radnor (Ted) and Cobie Smulders (Robin).
In High School Musical: The Musical – The SeriesJoshua Bassett (who plays Ricky) improvised that whole monologue in which he tells Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) that he has loved her since seventh grade.
In Euphoria, much of that infamous argument between Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) in “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” (Season 2, Episode 4) was added by the actors themselves. For example, Cassie’s phrase “I am crazier!” was not in the original script.
In One Tree Hillapparently James Lafferty improvised the moment where Nathan grabs Haley’s hand and pulls her after they find out their baby is going to be okay.
And finally, it’s not exactly a scene from partnerbut it was too good not to include: in riverdaleCasey Cott 100% improvised Kevin kissing Archie (KJ Apa).
