19 dead (9 were children)

At least 19 people, including 9 children, died in the fire that broke out in a building in the Bronx district. 200 firefighters intervened on the spot. “It’s terrible, it’s terrible, it’s a painful time for the city.” These are the words of the mayor of New York Eric Adams, who rushed to the Bronx at the site of the devastating fire, which, according to the first reports, caused the death of at least 19 people, including 9 children, and 63 injured, dozens of whom in serious condition. “The impact of this fire brings grief and despair to our city,” Adams told the Cnn.

The fire broke out around 11 am local time at 333 East 181st Street, on the second and third floors of the building.

“One of the worst fires in recent New York history”

The tragic fire that broke out Sunday morning in a Bronx building in New York “is one of the worst” in the recent history of the city. To say so, the head of the fire brigade, Daniel Nigro, speaking to the media. The firefighters, who rushed in over 200, “found victims on every floor”, many in cardiac arrest. As Nigro reported, the firefighters found the door to the apartment where the fire broke out open. This favored and accelerated the spread of smoke upwards. Many of the victims and wounded were on the upper floors.

“I am shocked by the devastating fire in the Bronx today.” This was declared by the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul. “All of New York State is with New York City.”

The area of ​​the Bronx where the fire occurred is home to a large population of Muslim immigrants, and many of those affected by the fire are believed to be of Gambian origin. Mayor Adams urged anyone affected by the fire to seek assistance from the authorities, regardless of immigration status. He assured the residents that their details would not be passed on to the immigration services. The building houses a number of affordable apartments, and the fire is likely to raise questions about the safety of those housing units in the city.

A few days ago a fire in an apartment in Philadelphia killed 12 people, with eight children among the dead.