19 Hidden Jokes In The MCU Movies That Are Too Cute

Disney / Via youtube.com



Kevin Feige has confirmed that while this recurring joke didn’t start out intentional, it eventually became a conscious choice:

iron Man 3: Tony Stark cuts off Aldrich Killian’s arm

Thor: The Dark World: Loki cuts off Thor’s hand (turns out to be a projection!)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: In a flashback scene, we see Bucky’s arm severed after his fall from the train

Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora cuts off Groot’s arm

Avengers: Age of Ultron: Ultron cuts off Ulysses Klaue’s arm

Ant Man: Yellowjacket gets his arm cut off when thrown into the Quantum Realm