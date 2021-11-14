19 – Hope: “We do not plan to increase the capacity in the stadiums”. Today’s bulletin. Ricciardi: “There will be no lockdown”. Brusaferro: “Vaccinate oneself to slow down the ascent of the curve”

The Ministry of Health and Civil Protection have released the data relating to the monitoring of the pandemic in the last 24 hours. 445,593 swabs were performed and 7,569 new Coronavirus positives were identified. The current positives are 119,230, 4,118 more than yesterday. In the last day, 36 people affected by Covid-19 have died for a total of 132,775 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. As usual, Vocegiallorossa.it provides you the latest LIVE news about it.

10:30 pm – “We do not plan to increase the capacity in the stadiums”. Health Minister Roberto Speranza said this to ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Rai 3 in reference to what has been done in some other countries where the stadiums have returned

100% of the attendance.

21:45 – “My recommendation is to use the mask as much as possible: it is a fundamental tool because the situation in the next few weeks is insidious”. The Minister of Health said, Roberto Speranza, in the show ‘Che tempo che fà on Rai 3. “The mask is always mandatory indoors and it is also compulsory outdoors when it is not possible to respect the distance of one meter”, he reiterated. “My very strong recommendation, especially in this phase of the resurgence of the virus, is to use the mask as much as possible because it is a really essential tool to reduce the possibility of being infected”.

20:05 – The president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità at Corriere della Sera launches an appeal to citizens: “Accept the offer of the first dose. If you have already done two, book for the third”. It is difficult to predict the possibility of future restrictions, as is happening in many countries where the resurgence of infections “is greatly supported by the unvaccinated”

19:05 – TODAY’S BULLETIN

16:31 – “If we were in Portugal where they are very close to herd protection we could speak of Covid as a normal flu but in Italy we have about 10%, 6-7 million unvaccinated, and we must be careful because if the epidemic develops with strong intensity among the unvaccinated, we are putting the system back on track. We are still too far away and we must be very careful “. Roberto Battiston, director of the Epidemiological Observatory of the University of Trento, said this.

15:22 – In Sardinia There are now 77 new confirmed cases of Covid positivity, based on 1,723 people tested. A total of 8,247 tests were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 8 (like yesterday); those in the medical area are 44 (like yesterday). There are 1797 cases of home isolation (56 more than yesterday). There are no deaths.

14:24 – 124 new coronavirus cases are detected today in Puglia on 18,153 recorded daily tests, with a percentage of 0.68 positive. Even today there were no casualties. This is the distribution of the new cases: Province of Bari: 40; Bat Province: 5; Province of Brindisi: 17; Province of Foggia: 28; Province of Lecce: 25; Province of Taranto: 8; Province in definition: 1. There are 3,820 people currently positive and 158 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, while 20 are hospitalized in intensive care.

13:29 – “One of the first to take the third dose, as always to lead by example, was the President of the Republic Mattarella. It is a signal that gives the whole country to continue to trust science”. This was stated by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, in his speech at the national congress of Confimprese Italia. “We must have faith in science”, Di Maio reiterated, referring to the hypothesis that we must be vaccinated every six months to obtain the green pass.

12:32 – “I hope that children can also be vaccinated in the short term, as soon as there is the green light from the EMA, considering that Covid is not a walk in the park for them and has long-term effects”. Fabrizio affirms it I pray, medical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute of Milan, in an interview with iNews24. “One in a thousand has multisystemic inflammatory syndrome which creates problems – continues Pregliasco – The little ones are affected by the Delta variant, therefore vaccinating them would reduce many chances of contagion. They must also be vaccinated to keep the school open, because there are many classes in quarantine “.

11:40 – To curb the surge in new Covid cases, the British government is preparing to allow people to receive the third dose of the vaccine 5 months after the second, therefore a month earlier than expected now. The reports on Guardian noting that this change will allow millions of Brits to anticipate the third dose. This will hopefully reduce the risk of having

new hospitals under pressure.

10:55 – The Russia reported more than 1,200 deaths from COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day, in a week in which the country renewed its negative daily mortality record three times since the start of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, the official bulletin recorded a total of 1,219 deaths related to COVID-19 and 38,823 new infections. The Russian authorities attribute the sharp increase in infections and deaths in recent weeks to the aggressiveness of the Delta variant, to the lack of strict compliance with health standards by many Russians and, above all, to the low vaccination rate in the country.

10:39 – Guido Rasi, immunologist and former director of the EMA, today a consultant to Commissioner Figliuolo, has no doubts about the great usefulness of a fairly extensive introduction of the vaccination obligation “but I understand that it is not easy to apply – he says in an interview with The sun 24 hours -. However, it is intolerable that it is not foreseen for some categories starting with those who wear a uniform or those who work closely with the public “such as public employees, at least those at the counter or those who manage bars or restaurants or work at the checkout of a supermarket. “. Rasi also agrees on a possible exclusion of the swab “which lets many positives escape, at least 30%”, from the green pass, which would therefore be issued only to vaccinated and cured. In Italy “we are at the beginning of the fourth wave: now we need to understand how high this wave will be. Italy has strengths and weaknesses. Among the first, the important number of vaccinated people and a behavior that is still fairly responsible in terms of mask and distance. Among the latter, the great lack of homogeneity between the Regions in the number of vaccinated people and in the age groups and then the lack of interventions on sectors at risk such as transport “. The rhythm of the third doses “was sufficient, but now it has to increase in intensity because only in this way can the curve of rising infections be bent”.

10:23 – State Police officers identified 91 people, arresting three and denouncing two at the end of yesterday’s No Green pass demonstration, in Milan, in which a group of demonstrators entered Piazza Duomo despite the prohibitions. The arrested are an 18-year-old accused of resisting a public official in Piazza Duomo, a 38-year-old from Piacenza, with a police record, arrested in Piazza Beccaria for resistance and threats, and a 30-year-old Milanese (with precedents), for resistance and injury to an official of Police in Piazza Duomo.

10:06 – “My main fear concerns the data of the pandemic, which in some European countries are becoming worrying again. When I see the numbers of Germany, of Austria which is on our borders, I fear that with the climate that described a fourth wave it would find a social fatigue that is difficult to contain, should it ever be faced in a hard way “. To declare it is the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in an interview with The print. “We must avoid that it arrives with the acceleration of the third doses. And we must be clear and irreproachable on the Green Passes. The decision to ban the no Vax processions in historic centers is absolutely right”.

09:49 – “There will be no lockdown, not even partial”: he said in an interview with The messenger the professor Walter Ricciardi, consultant of the Ministry of Health, who indicates a series of possible interventions to protect Italy from the advance of the fourth wave coming from the East: faster sanctions against No vax doctors and nurses; analysis, Asl for Asl, to verify if among the patients of a particular doctor’s office there are many unvaccinated, to run for cover; push vigorously on the third doses, connecting them to the Green pass: those who do not complete the vaccination cycle with the booster first receive a warning and, if after two or three months they still do not comply with the reinforcement injection, green certification loses its validity.

09:24 – According to the latest report from the Higher Institute of Health, the Delta variant plus is “present in 10 autonomous regions / provinces” and “has been identified with 147 total sequences in I-Co-Gen”, the platform for genomic surveillance of variants. Confirmed the “clear prevalence” of Delta, characterized “by a greater transmissibility compared to the Alpha variant and an increased risk of hospitalization, particularly among partially vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals”.

9:00 am – “Vaccinate oneself to slow the rise of the contagion curve”. Appeal by the president of the ISS and spokesman for the CTS, Silvio Brusaferro, who interviewed by The Courier of the Evening asks everyone to collaborate. With 78 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the threshold that allows to limit the outbreaks has been exceeded, and the high number of tampons does not justify the increase in cases: the rise, he explains, is due to intense circulation in Europe, and is sustained a lot by the unvaccinated and by a certain relaxation in behavior. “Now it is difficult to predict. Other countries are adopting restrictions, but at the moment they have much higher numbers than ours.”

08:40 – “I am very worried about the situation. We are facing difficult weeks. We need a national effort to stop the autumn and winter wave of the pandemic.” He said it Angela Merkel pointing out that the number of infected in Germany is “the highest ever in the pandemic” and that “the number of patients in intensive care is also increasing” while “unfortunately we have many deaths every day”. The Chancellor stressed that the situation is not bad everywhere on federal territory alike, and it is clearly worse where the proportion of vaccinated is lower.