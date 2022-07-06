19 packages sent to Cuba disappear: client demands answers

The same thing has happened to Yanely as to many clients who wait for the reception of packages sent to Cuba. Her lumps disappeared and no one explains what happened.

“On December 12, 2021, 19 packages were sent to me from the United States, which arrived in Cuba on January 22 of the current year in a SEFU 4216293 container. Seeing that mine were not delivered (in February), I began to communicate with the telephone numbers of Attention to the Population and I was never answered”, she commented to our newsroom.

According to his account, when he realized that he was not achieving anything, he went to the Transcargo agency to make his complaint.

On April 21, she was treated. Her packages appeared in the system and they assured her that “they were in storage and that as soon as a transport left for Mayabeque they would send them to me.”

As directed, in the following days he called to find out the exact day on which his packages would be transferred. They didn’t attend to her either.

A month later, he obtains the contact details of the Population Assistance workers. Her packages “appeared in transfer from February 17.” They suggested that he go to the store in Mayabeque.

In the warehouses he was shown all the parcel entries for this year. “My packages do not appear in any of them. His records are well made, with the date, name and car plate of the person who delivers, “he said in his email to Cuban News.

One of the Population Assistance workers promised to check the warehouses herself and return with an answer.

After several messages regarding the status of his parcel, they explain that “the packages are not in the warehouse, that they did not appear, so the decision was made to compensate the person who sent them at source.”

19 packages sent to Cuba disappear

Yanely is not satisfied with that answer. She plans to keep complaining.

“It is disrespectful that 19 packages have been lost and they don’t know how. Where are the bills, who received them or who stole them? There must be someone to blame for such an act.”

The affected client has evidence of all the calls she has made, as well as the chats with the workers she has communicated with. She has sent copies to our page.

Despite the apparent interest of the Cuban government in solving the parcel problem, acts of corruption in freight forwarding agencies and their sanctions are rarely disclosed.

Workers and directors are changed as if that were the solution to thefts and changes of articles in packages sent to Cuba.

In many cases, affected customers are not compensated. In others, like this one, the solution does not satisfy Cubans who wait for products necessary for their lives and that they cannot buy in Cuba.

An Aerovaradero client received a check for 720 pesos last February for a lost package. What can a person do with that amount of money today on the Island?

