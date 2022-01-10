19 people died in a fire in a New York building

Sunday morning a fire broke out in a 19-story building in New York’s Bronx neighborhood: 19 people died, including 9 children, and 44 were injured. Of these there are 13 in serious condition. It seems that a stove malfunction in a third-floor apartment caused the fire, but investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the cause. It is the worst fire in New York since 1990, when 87 people died in the fire that developed in a nightclub, also in the Bronx.

According to the reconstructions, the tenants on the third floor escaped from their apartment, leaving the doors open, which facilitated the spread of the flames. The fire alarm would have sounded repeatedly in the other apartments, but it would not immediately be taken seriously, as it rings very frequently even when there are no fires: a tenant of the building told the New York Times playing five or six times a day. The building was mainly inhabited by African Americans and migrants: it was built in 1972 and had no fire escape stairs.

It took about 200 firefighters to put out the fire: their leader, Daniel A. Nigro, said his teams found dead or wounded on every floor of the building.