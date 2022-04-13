19 Sexiest Coachella Outfits Ever: Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and More E! News UK

Coachella is a great excuse to pull out the skinniest of all summer clothes and these celebs have worn some of the hottest looks EVER at the festival over the years!

Hot temperatures in the California desert mean that sexy, revealing outfits are pretty much a must-have at Coachella! Kendall Jenner is a celeb who has worn quite a few sexy ensembles over the years, as well as Kendall’s sister, Kylie Jenner. Kylie has also looked great at Coachella over the years and in 2017 she went to a party wearing a sparkling gold mini dress, which showed off her toned legs, and also showed off her incredible figure.

Meanwhile, aside from the actual music festival, Coachella hosts plenty of sponsored events, including pool parties, so bikinis are commonplace. Olivia Culpo attended a pool party wearing a dark bikini with a cover-up consisting only of a white mesh skirt with a thigh-high slit. If anyone could pull off that skimpy look, it’s her! Shay Mitchell also looked amazing at a pool party at Coachella, where she wore a black one-piece swimsuit and a sexy black cover-up on top. She completed her beach look with her hair in waves, as well as a few braids scattered throughout.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall rocked this beige lace dress with side cutouts. Sure, it was a long dress that fell to the ankles, but the upper part of the dress left little to the imagination, as there were only thin pieces of fabric covering the model’s chest! Another year, she wore a white off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted skirt to the festival. The skirt’s double slit revealed the main leg, while Kendall’s abs were also the focus of the look.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia looked stunning at a Revolve party on April 13, 2019, when she wore a pair of high-waisted, skintight denim Bermuda shorts with cut and frayed hems. She styled the shorts with a super cropped black top that revealed a cheetah-print bra underneath and she accessorized with black peep-toe heeled mules, a fanny pack and sunglasses.

