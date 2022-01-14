19 – Sileri: “With a decline in infections there will be a reshaping of the rules”. Lazio, slight drop in admissions of the day. With Omicron lethality decreases by 91%. Off to the fourth dose in Hungary

The Civil Protection has disclosed the data relating to 13 January. They have been carried out 1,181,179 swabs and identified 184,615 new COVID-19 positives. On the last day they died 316 people. As usual, Vocegiallorossa.it will provide you LIVE news about the Coronavirus situation.

23:15 – The Spain authorized the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to very vulnerable people such as the immunosuppressed: this was announced by the Iberian health authorities. The dose can be given 5 months after the third one. He brings it back Skytg24.

22:43 – The numbers of the new positives improve in Spain, today they have been identified 159.161 new cases of Covid, while 179,125 were notified yesterday.

22:15 – The US Supreme Court has rejected the introduction of compulsory vaccination in large companies (with over 100 employees). The vaccine or Covid test requirement for large companies was introduced nationally by the Biden administration, but the Supreme Court blocked the initiative.

21:41 – As reported Skytg24, the administrative court of Paris has suspended the prefect’s provision which imposes the obligation of the mask outside in the French capital since last December 31st. The same decision was taken yesterday by the administrative court of Versailles, according to which the obligation is an “excessive, disproportionate and inappropriate offense to individual freedom”.

21:10 – Decreases the number of positives of the Catania, the release of the Sicilian club: “Calcio Catania announces that the most recent session of molecular tests did not reveal any further positivity to Covid-19. It was also found that two previously infected footballers had recovered. At the moment, therefore, there are six positive Covid-19 members: three players and as many members of the technical staff “.

20:44 – “The booster or booster is 97.8% effective in avoiding severe forms of # COVID19”, according to data from the Higher Institute of Health. “Let’s get vaccinated or get a booster. Let’s also continue to behave prudently and respect the rules. # Let’s face it”. Thus the Ministry of Health in a Tweet.

20:15 – Piedmont remains in the yellow zone. This is what emerges from the pre-report of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health which highlights that the week between 3 and 9 January the number of new cases and outbreaks grows, as in the rest of the national territory. In particular, the punctual RT calculated on the date of onset of symptoms passes from 1.44 to 1.88 and the positive percentage of the swabs rises to 30%. The incidence is 2,227.32 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds is 23.2% and that of ordinary beds is 28.4%

19:52 – The shortage of the antibiotic Azithromycin is due to a “high demand, higher than the estimates and the usual demand”. The drug “will be available again at the end of February”. This was announced by the manufacturing pharmaceutical company Pfizer. Regarding the shortage of the drug Zithromax (azithromycin), Pfizer informs that it has already communicated to AIFA, on January 3, 2022 and November 12, 2021, respectively, the unavailability of the 500mg tablet formulation and of the powder for oral suspension from 200mg / 5ml.

19:30 – A reassuring downward trend continues for data relating to COVID-19in Great Britain: on the last day, 109,133 infections were recorded with 335 deaths, a decrease compared to 129,000 cases and 398 deaths yesterday and in line with the decline reported on a weekly basis. In addition, hospital admissions are slowing down, while the vaccination campaign continues: more than 126,000 third doses and boosters have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 36 million. Meanwhile, Professor Tim Spector, head of the Zoe COVID-19 study, based on data collected by his center, declared that the wave unleashed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached its peak and now the country is sailing towards the exit from the difficult period. His statements confirm what has already been said by other eminent scientists of the Kingdom.

19:01 – The health authorities Spanish gave the go ahead for the administration of a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with high frailty, such as patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, transplant recipients or those undergoing immunosuppressive drug therapy. It is learned from a press release from the Ministry of Health The fourth dose can be administered at least five months after the previous one.

18:41 – President Joe Biden made a “special appeal” to the media and “in particular” to social media: “Disinformation must stop,” he said. “We must work together, not against each other, we are all Americans,” said the US president, announcing new measures on the pandemic front from the White House.

18:16 – “We await the decisions, also because this continuous search for information can only create confusion in the population. The truth is that the line is dictated by what is the trend of viral circulation”. He told this to Timeline, on Sky TG24, the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, who points out: “Right now we have a virus that will probably create far fewer problems than expected, in the sense that we have a more widespread but far less bad variant.”

17:52 – “We urgently need universal vaccines against coronaviruses”: said the immunologist Anthony Fauci, during the lectio magistralis held in video link with the Sapienza University of Rome on the occasion of the award ceremony of the honorary research doctorate in Advances in infectious diseases, microbiology, legal medicine and public health sciences. Quoting an article he recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Fauci recalled that universal vaccines against coronaviruses are needed because in the future “we will certainly see new variants, not only with SarsCoV2, but perhaps with other coronaviruses”.

17:30 – Today’s numbers.

• Currently positive: 2,323,518

• Deceased: 140.188 (+316)

• Resigned/Healed: 5,691,939 (+82,803)

• Hospitalized: 19.316 (+338) of which in TI: 1.668 (-1)

• Swabs: 152.519.212 (+1.181.179)

Total cases: 8.155.645 (+184.615, + 2.32%)

16:55 – “Today in Lazio, out of 25,567 molecular swabs and 69,001 antigenic swabs for a total of 94,568 swabs, there are 10,272 new positive cases (-1,755). There are 34 deaths (+19 – the data includes recovery of notifications), 1,620 hospitalized (-9), 204 intensive care (+2) and +4,207 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 10.8%. Cases in Rome city are at 5,061 “. This was announced by the Lazio Region Health Councilor Alessio D’Amato at the end of the usual monitoring. Increasing incidence and stable rt value, cases are decreasing compared to Thursday of last week, two days in a row in decline. “For the first time in recent weeks – he continues – there is a slight decrease in the number of daily hospitalizations”.

16:11 – The rise in infections and restrictions discourage travelers, while the prices of raw materials such as fuel and electricity rise. Italo and private transport companies, including Flixbus, reduce services and write to the government to ask for refreshments. Trenitalia cancels 180 regional trains, Trenord reduces the daytime service by 12% and suppresses the runs in circulation between 11.30pm and 5am.

15:34 – From today in Hungary there is the possibility for anyone who requests it to receive the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine. This was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, as reported by the Guardian. This is the first country in the EU to start the campaign for the fourth dose for all. Greece and Denmark have only given the green light for the vulnerable. Outside Europe, only Israel and Chile have already started administering the fourth dose.

15:05 – The French Minister of Health, Olivier Vèran, tested positive at Covid-19: this is what people close to the minister cited by France Presse report.

14:19 – For the second consecutive day, over 70,000 administrations were performed in Lazio and of these over 6,000 are the first doses of the vaccine. 25% more than the target assigned by the commissioner. 2.6 million booster doses have been exceeded, covering 50% of the population over 12 years old.

13:55 – All of Western Europe is in dark red in the new epidemiological map of the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention. All the Italian regions are also in dark red. Only some regions of Poland and Romania remain in the red.

13:13 – There were 49,677 anti-Covid vaccinations carried out yesterday in Veneto, a number pushed (41,121) above all by third doses, which cover 48.8% of the population. The data emerges from the regional report. Yesterday 3,894 first doses were also administered, bringing the total population with at least one dose to over 3.9 million, 87.9% of residents over 12. In the pediatric range 5-11 years, 21.3% received a dose of the vaccine, and 3.3% had the booster.

12:20 – Will Coronavirus Infection Become A Simple Flu? In recent days, thanks to the vaccine shield which, while not eliminating the possibility of contagion, decreases the chances of deaths and hospitalizations for the immunized, some exponents of the scientific community seem to support this hypothesis. Influenza lethality is 0.1%, close to 0.12% of that of Covid-19.

11:20 – There are 2.21 million, in Italy, over 50 years who have not yet received any dose of anti-Covid vaccine and for this reason, based on their age, they are at high risk of serious illness and hospitalization. In the week 3-9 January 2022, there were only 73,690 new vaccinates in this age group, for which the vaccination obligation was introduced according to the latest regulations introduced by the Government. The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation reveals this.

10:28 – ” Normalizing the management of the pandemic for the vaccinated today means de-bureaucratising. But I wouldn’t start so much with the data: not providing it might seem like a way of hiding something “, rather,” you can change the way it is presented, emphasizing which ones are really important. But the numbers must be available to everyone. “These are the words of the Lazio Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, reported on the website of SkyTg24.

10:10 – Denmark will shortly begin offering the fourth dose to the most fragile subjects.

10:00 – A US study reveals that the probability of hospitalization decreases by 52% with the Omicron variant, the probability of being hospitalized in intensive care by 74% and the chance of death decreases by 91%.

9:40 – The data released yesterday by the government agency Agenas indicate that, in Lazio, the 25% of ordinary hospitalizations (no change from the previous day) and the 21% of ICU admissions (same percentage as the previous day).

In the week from January 3 to 9, 1,484.94 cases per 100,000 inhabitants were registered.

Below are the parameters for the passage in the orange area, which occurs when all three of the following thresholds are exceeded:

– The incidence is over 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants;

– The percentage of beds in intensive care is over 20%;

– The rate of hospitalization in the medical area exceeds 30%.