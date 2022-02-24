19 small adjustments proposed by our editors

Our Macs have a multitude of options that allow us to modify their operation and personalize the way we work with it. Some options are never changed from the factory settings, others are changed as soon as you open your Mac for the first time. So here are 19 small tweaks suggested by our editors.

The first three adjustments we make as soon as we brand new a Mac

Let’s start with Eduardo Archanco, Coordinator of Applesfera, who tells us that, for him, the priorities when reviewing the settings of his new Mac begin with cleaning the Dock of the apps he doesn’t use. From now on activate one of the Mac’s hot corners to be able to quickly put the computer to sleep, something we can do from System preferences > Mission Control > active corners.





Also —very important for good productivity— checks that the text substitution dictionary is activated in System preferences > Keyboard > Text. With this, certain words are automatically replaced by others, in your case, for example, asdf is replaced by , among many others.

Immediately afterwards, Eduardo configures a folder with automator to automatically format the photos and, in the dictionaries, remove languages ​​you don’t needleaving only Spanish and English.

Miguel Lopez, senior editor at Applesfera, a great connoisseur of the Mac due to his role as a trainer, also has three settings that he modifies as soon as he starts using a Mac. The first two actions that Miguel carries out have to do with the Finder. First of all, removes the shortcut to the Recents folder from the sidebar of the Finder, since you never use it. Second, clicking on the menu Finder and choosing preferencesmark that the folder that Finder shows after opening a new window is Downloads.





Finally Michael activates the secondary click on the Magic Mouse. This does it in System preferences > Mouseactivating the option secondary click. In this simple way you avoid having to Control (⌃) + Click and replace it with a simple click on the right side of the Magic Mouse.

Antonio Sabán, Coordinator of Genbeta, is also a fan of active corners. The first thing he does with his new Macs is set up a couple, one to quickly view the desktop and one to open Mission Control. Next disable natural trackpad scrolling, which reverses the scrolling direction. This does it in System preferences > trackpad > pan and zoomturning off the option Scroll Direction: Natural.





In addition, Antonio, also set your Dock to auto-hide, something that, in conjunction with minimizing apps on their icon, gives you a tidier screen space. This setting is done in System preferences > Dockactivating Hide and show the Dock automatically.

Iván Linares, Senior Editor at Applesfera and Xataka Mobil, also looks at the Dock of his new Macs. The first thing he does is delete all the apps he doesn’t use, then activate the automatic hiding and finally, modifies the magnification just on hover: neither too little nor too much. Like Antonio, Iván disables the natural mouse scrolling and, finally, disables “Hey Siri” in System preferences > Sirideactivating Hearing “Hey Siri”.

Pedro Aznar, director of Applesfera, also resorts to changing the mouse movement so that it is not “natural”. He then installs CleanMyMacX, very useful for maintaining your Mac and change the display of desktop iconssomething we can do by pressing Command (⌘) + J. Pedro configures it so that the complete information of each icon appears and the text appears to the right.





Javier Lacort, editor at Applesfera and Xataka, adds to the change of the trackpad displacement, deactivates the extension of the Dock and eliminates the apps that it does not use from it. He configures the apps for daily use, almost all of them native to Apple, and finally, he configures the low consumption mode so that automatically activate when your 14-inch MacBook Pro is running on battery power. This is something we can do System preferences > Battery > Battery (again), activating low power mode.

Personally, I also have my preferences when it comes to brand new Mac. The first thing I do is configure the trackpad so that a light touch clickSo I avoid having to squeeze. I do this in System preferences > trackpad activating tap to click. Next, I modify the folder that Finder opens with the new windows, instead of Recents I choose iCloud Drive.





Finally, I change the search engine to Safari, because instead of Google I use DuckDuckGo, a search engine that protects our privacy by not tracking us or generate profiles about us to deliver search results and advertising to us.

The most varied settings, without a doubt, and there are as many ways to use a Mac as there are users. There are undoubtedly many other settings that we end up modifying throughout the use of our computer, but if you ask us about the first three that we carry out, These are our recommendations.

Image | Ibrahim Abazid