Entertainment

19 stars who have spoken openly about the worst thing about being famous

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 32 5 minutes read

“Celebrities suck. Fame is garbage.” — Billie Eilish

1.

Megan Fox has always been very honest about her experience with fame.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an interview with Esquire, Fox said: “Everyone thinks we should shut the fuck up and stop complaining because you live in a big house or drive a Bentley. People don’t realize that… you’re being stalked by millions of people.” people constantly.”

two.

Billie Eilish rose to fame after releasing her song “Ocean Eyes” in 2016.

Ogut / GC Images

Eilish told 3voor12: “Nobody prepares you. There’s no such thing as ‘Let me go to a school that teaches me how to be famous’. Besides, that would be lousy. It would be a crappy school. Celebrities suck. Fame sucks.” “.

3.

Gigi Hadid has lost a few friends along the way.

John Shearer/WireImage

Hadid explained, “In a way it’s good because you learn that it’s better to have a few really good friends than a lot of friends that you’re not really so sure about. There are people who understand that you love them and who know that when I get back to the city ​​I’m going to call them, but sometimes I can’t call every day because I’m in strange places.

Four.

Robert Pattinson explained that fame can make one feel isolated.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

In an interview with the Spanish magazine GQ, Pattinson said: “People don’t realize how lonely you are. In any case, I feel lucky because success didn’t come to me so young: at least I had the opportunity to have a life. before”.

5.

Brad Pitt is not very comfortable with the idea of ​​”being famous”.

Pool/Getty Images

Pitt said, “In a way, you’re not supporting the movie you’re working on if you’re not going on a show to talk about your personal life. It has nothing to do with why I’m doing this.”

6.

Jennifer Lawrence just wants to rest.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Lawrence told Glamour: “I think we should be allowed to have time off. Three months. “Oh, it’s my three months off. You can’t photograph me.” I would love to be able to control when they take pictures of me.”

7.

Daniel Radcliffe dealt with his fame for Harry Potter turning to alcohol during his adolescence.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

In an episode of Off Camera with Sam Jones, Radcliffe recounted: “The quickest way to forget about the fact that you were being watched was to get really, really drunk. Then, as you get drunk, you realize, “Oh, people are looking at me even more now because I’m getting really, really drunk, so I should probably drink even more to ignore even more.”

8.

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame quickly during friends.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I’ve really gotten a lot out of therapy. There are a lot of wonderful things that just come with being a public person,” she told People magazine. “But there’s also a lot of hard stuff, because we’re human and we tend to walk around with a target over our heads.”

9.

Justin Bieber has faced the consequences of fame in his relationships in a super public environment.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Bieber said: “I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry. I distanced myself from everyone who loved me and hid behind the shadow of the person I had become.”

10.

Sia spent most of her time hiding her face in that iconic wig to avoid being the center of attention.

Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

“If anyone, outside of the famous, knew what it was to be famous, they would never want to be,” he wrote. “Imagine the stereotype of a stubborn and ignorant mother-in-law and apply it to all the teenagers in the world with a computer.”

eleven.

Shailene Woodley doesn’t like being told she’s famous.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Woodley told the AP: “The word ‘fame’ was difficult for me because I felt like there was a separation between me and the rest of the world. And I feel like that word alone is super-stigmatized and has had so many connotations associated with it for so long that I refuse to to even acknowledge its existence.

12.

Selena Gomez becomes a trend for almost anything she says or does.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,

“It’s a lonely journey to really find out where all of that comes from,” Gomez said. “And to distance yourself from that. It becomes an addiction, it becomes a habit, you train your mind not to go into these negative places when you’re wrong to say or do something, when you wear something or represent a certain culture. But it’s lonely: I had to lose a lot of people in my life to get there.

13.

Mila Kunis’s pregnancy worried her family.

Gotham / GC Images

In an interview for Cosmopolitan, Kunis opened up about the effect her pregnancy had on her family. “There was a time during my pregnancy when [la prensa amarilla] He claimed that I had an emergency and that they had taken me to the hospital, and my face was on the cover,” he explained. “The stress that this caused my family is something that no one will understand.”

14.

Keanu Reeves is a beloved Hollywood icon, but sometimes that love may not be reciprocated.

Sam Santos / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

Fans and paparazzi like to sit outside his house just to catch a glimpse of the actor for even a moment. “I go out in the morning to get my newspaper (and they are there),” he said. “You feel like a caged animal.”

fifteen.

Cameron Diaz has retired from acting, but remembers how fame took away her independence.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

On his podcast, rule breakers, Diaz said: “Fame is childish. It certainly strips you of your sense of autonomy and your ability to take care of yourself.”

16.

Lady Gaga felt the damage caused by her celebrity status.

Axelle / FilmMagic

In an interview with People, Gaga said, “I would wake up in the morning and realize I was ‘Lady Gaga.’ And then I would get depressed and sad and not want to be myself. I felt threatened by the things that my career brought into my life and by the rhythm of my life.

17.

Cardi B is not even given a chance to choose what she wants for breakfast.

Axelle / FilmMagic

“One negative thing is that although I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money,” he explained. “I had fewer people commenting on my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like my life doesn’t even belong to me. I feel like I belong to the world.”

18.

Shia LaBeouf has been in the entertainment industry since he was a child.

John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

He told Variety: “The requirements to be a star or celebrity are, specifically, to become an enslaved body. Just meat: a commodity. And to give up all autonomous qualities in order to identify with the general rule of obeying the current of things”.

19.

Kourtney Kardashian never cared about fame.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Kourtney expressed, “We were all raised knowing that family is the most important thing. Growing up I never thought about fame and even when we were talking about doing the show, I didn’t really think about it. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, let’s do it.’ this show, I’m going to be famous!” Sometimes I wish we didn’t have to record. I love being a mom and sometimes I wish no one knew who I am.”

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 32 5 minutes read

Related Articles

The prequel to ‘The Minions’ and a comedy with Malena Alterio come to the cinema

4 mins ago

Chelsea’s new owner reportedly contacted Cristiano Ronaldo

4 mins ago

Last leaf of the first half of the year

15 mins ago

Neymar wants to make his comeback to FC Barcelona! – Sport.fr

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button