19-year-old athlete dies due to war in Ukraine; who was he and what did he do

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine unfortunately it is claiming hundreds of lives. The world of sports has been directly impacted by this problem and we are not only referring to the sanctions applied to Russians in different disciplines, sadly this Tuesday the death of Ukrainian athlete Yevhen Malyshev.

Who was Yevhen Malyshev and how did he die?

The Ukrainian Biathlon Federation was the one that spread the news of the death of Yevhen Malyshev, with only 19 years and who was part of the Ukrainian junior national team, but who he had stopped competing a few months ago to join the military servicewhich sadly cost him his life while carrying out the military operation ordered by Vladimir Putin on Ukrainian territory.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and relatives. May he rest in peace,” says the Federation’s statement in memory of Malyshevwho had participated in at least nine official Biathlon competitions between 2018 and 2022.

Multiple European media picked up the information to announce the death of Yevhen Malyshev, however, no one gives accurate details of the cause of death; the only certain thing is that was part of the militia in ground operations.

Ukrainian sportsmen in the army

In recent days there has been news of different ordinary citizens who have decided to join the regular army or local militias to defend their regions against the Russian invasion. Among them, different athletes were registered, several recognized, such is the case of Yuriy Vernydubthe 56-year-old coach of Sheriff Tiraspol of Transnistria, the team that gave the surprise against Real Madrid.

One of the most resonant surnames is that of the boxer Vasily Lomachenko, former world lightweight champion in three divisions (WBA, WBO and WBC), who returned to his hometown of Odessa to join the Territorial Defense Battalion. Another world boxing champion of the stature of Oleksandr Usykwho recently snatched the heavyweight reign from Britain’s Anthony Joshua, decided to join his nation’s civilian armies.

