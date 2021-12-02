Tech

19 year old was trying to sell his PS5, hit by a gunshot

The young man, a native of Harris County, Texas, had put his PS5 up for sale online over the weekend and immediately contacted a buyer who had presumably seemed interested. The two had therefore agreed to meet in a designated place at 13:30 on Sunday. Once on the spot, however, the boy was seen pointing a weapon at him by the alleged buyer, who tried to steal it.

It is not clear what happened next, but it appears that thereattacker shot the 19-year-old in the side and then fled without being able to steal the console. The victim was immediately transported to the local hospital: doctors stated that his condition was stable and that he had fortunately sustained non-lethal injuries. Unfortunately, the police were unable to release a description of the suspect, who is still unidentified.

