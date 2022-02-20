190 young people entered the Medicine career at UNA

After completing the entrance exams, the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción ( A ) admitted about 190 young people for the Medicine and Surgery career, of which 150 correspond to the central office, while 40 will carry out their studies at the Santa Rosa del Aguaray office.

“The entire process was elaborated, focused and developed simultaneously, between both branches of the Faculty; from the health protocols to the time provisions for the start of each exam and supervised by the Ombudsman’s Office, representatives of the 3 levels of the FCM – UNA and representatives of Parents of Applicants “, they pointed out from the institution.

Bugs Medicine.jpg A moment of celebration was experienced in the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the UNA after the list of students who entered Medicine was announced.

569 applicants from Central and 147 from Santa Rosa del Aguaray showed up this Friday, February 18, to take Mathematics and Physics, which would be the last exam to become “bugs” (new entrants) of the Faculty of Medical Sciences.

The exams began last Monday, February 14 with Biology and Chemistry; and Wednesday 16, with University Social Responsibility and Spanish.

Although from the university they indicated that the health protocol established by Covid-19 was respected throughout the process, due to the emotion of the moment and the hubbub for having entered, the future doctors apparently forgot the sanitary measures on the last day.