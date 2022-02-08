1920s look and Titanic themed party

Laura Pausini celebrated the birthday of her daughter Paola. She threw her a Titanic-themed party and the little girl also wore the heart-shaped pendant, as if she were the Rose from the movie.

Instagram @laurapausini

Laura Pausini she returned home to her family after the Sanremo experience. The singer was again super guest on the Ariston stage, the same stage she trod in 1993 when she was a young unknown. That year the victory in the News section with Loneliness launched her towards an unstoppable career, which today sees her excel not only in Italy, since she is also very popular in Latin America and North America. Since 2005, Pausini has been romantically linked to her artistic producer and guitarist, Paolo Carta: the couple has a daughter, Paolawho just turned 9.

Laura Pausini celebrates her daughter’s birthday

Laura Pausini’s daughter turned 9 years old and the parents threw her a party attended by close friends and some family members, all buffered as the singer herself specified on Instagram. In one post, the artist wrote a long message of good wishes for the little girl, in which she expressed all of her love for her and the joy of having her in his life. There birthday party was organized in the wake of a very specific episode.

Instagram @laurapausini

In the greeting post, the singer herself told it: “Paola a few weeks ago listened to the song Eyes Blue and heard the word Titanic, she asked me what it was and I explained to her that it is a movie. She wanted to see it (I made her skip some small parts) and for this she wanted to have her birthday party dedicated to her new favorite movie“.

Instagram @laurapausini

Paola turns 9

The staging of Paola’s party was in the style of the twenties. You see a sinking ship-shaped cake surrounded by the waters of the sea and there are several themed treats. Also stands out a portrait of the protagonist Rose (played by an unforgettable Kate Winslet with long red hair). And then anchors, miniature ships, lamps, candles, greeting cards like boarding passes. In perfect 1920s style too the look of the birthday girl.

Instagram @laurapausini

Paola wore at the party a dress by Elisabetta Franchi black with wide sleeves, completed with white gloves, choker and headdress with feather, an accessory that refers to the typical dance of the time, the Charleston. To be a perfect Titanic Rose she also wore the iconic blue pendant necklace heart-shaped. Among the greetings arrived among the comments of the post also those of many well-known faces of the entertainment world: the singers Elisa and Noemi, the model Mariacarla Boscono, the conductors Carlo Conti and Mara Venier. Someone emphasized the well-groomed look of the birthday girl by writing: “The class is really family“!