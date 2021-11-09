1929, escape from Lipari: the film about Lussu, the anti-fascist who escaped from confinement

The extraordinary life of Emilio Lussu, writer, anti-fascist military and politician, twice minister, confined to Lipari and protagonist of a daring escape from the island, is now narrated in the film “Lussu”, directed by Fabio Segatori, with Renato Carpentieri and Galatea Ranzi, which will have its preview in the Aeolian Islands: at 6 pm on Saturday 13 November in Salina, in the multipurpose room of the Municipality of Malfa, and on Sunday in Lipari at 6 pm at the Aktea Hotel. On Monday 15 the film will instead be at 9.30 pm at the Multiplex Iris in Messina.

Renato Carpentieri, one of the protagonists of the film

“It’s an adventure film, but it’s all true – says director Fabio Segatori, who produced it with Paola Columba for Baby Film – Emilio Lussu was a politician who never thought about his own personal gain. A lesson from to pass on to the youngest, because if you don’t tell stories, they don’t exist “.

To interpret Emilio Lussu with a test of great intensity and humanity, is Renato Carpentieri, while Galatea Ranzi is his wife Joyce Salvadori Lussu, a life partner, writer and activist.

The film was shot in Sardinia, Salina and Lipari, where the spectacular escape from the fascist confinement made in 1929 by Lussu together with his brotherly friend Carlo Rosselli, with whom he will found “Justice and Freedom” in Paris, was reconstructed. Lussu and his wife Joyce then rescued dozens of anti-fascists and Jews as the OVRA hunted them across Europe.

In the cast, in addition to Giacomo Fadda and Carolina Signore, in the roles of the protagonists as young people, there are the Sicilian actors Giuseppe Capodicasa, Simone Di Mauro, Michelangelo Zangh and the French actress, resident in Malfa, Clara Schwartzenberg. To organize the shooting of the Aeolian part, the Sicilian producer Gigi Spedale.

Many action sequences and special effects. The actors were filmed in the studio and then digitally inserted into archive images from archives around the world, including the Steven Spielberg Film and Video Archive.

The film was produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Region of Sardinia, the Sardegna Film Commission, the Sicilian Regional Tourism and Entertainment Department, the Sicily Film Commission, the Municipality of Malfa and with the collaboration of the Dams of the University of Messina, Cineteca Sarda dell ‘Lussu Archive, Municipality of Lipari and Aeolian Studies Center.