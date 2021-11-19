1950s cars and buses on the street

Parade of vintage cars in Capodimonte for the filming of the TV series on Mister Ripley’s Talento with Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning. Amazement among the inhabitants.

Photo from FB from the “Inhabitants of Capodimonte and not” Group

The Tondo of Capodimonte And Corso Amedeo di Savoito return to the end of the 1950s for the filming of “Ripley”, the TV series inspired by the Mister Ripley’s talent, with protagonists Andrew Scott And Dakota Fanning, produced by Lotus Production. The street of the historic center of Naples has been transformed into a film set in recent days to allow the American crew to shoot. To the amazement of the residents along the circle, vintage cars and buses paraded, recreating the atmosphere of Italy in the economic boom.

The television series, entitled “Ripley ” direct by Steven Zaillian, refers to the novel The talent of mister Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, which stars Tom Ripley, of which a film adaptation has already been made in 1999 with Matt Damon, Jude Law And Cate Blanchett, directed by Anthony Minghella, which also saw the participation of Fiorello. Filming began in recent days at Health District.

Among the other locations in Naples for the TV series, too via dei Tribunali, in the section of the arcades, at the intersection with vico Fico in Purgatory, where is the Church of Santa Maria delle Anime del Purgatorio in Arco, of the “Anime Pezzentelle”, also known as the church “De ” e cape ‘e morte”, for the carved skulls outside and inside, a symbol of the cult of the dead in vogue in the Baroque period. While other places chosen to shoot are via Monteoliveto And piazza Santa Maria la Nova.

In addition to Naples, the series also turns to Capri, Ischia, Anzio, Atrani, Venice and Palermo. The first season will consist of 8 episodes and should air in the United States in the fall of 2022, while in Italy it should approve in 2023. The series tells the story of Tom Ripley, a penniless but ambitious and talented young American, who receives the assignment to travel to Italy to find the son of a wealthy businessman and convince him to return home. But Tom will soon be engulfed in a life of deceit, misunderstanding and murder. Dakota Fanning will interpret Marge Sherwood an American who lives in Italy and is wary of Tom.