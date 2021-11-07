1954: flying saucer over the Petitot

On the afternoon of June 20, 1954, in the sky above the Petitot, an object appeared emitting a dark red light. Dozens of parmigiani took to the street to observe it and, shortly after, as many phone calls reached the editorial office of the Gazzetta: “It has a hemispherical shape”, “It has an appendix underneath: it looks like a mushroom”, “It turns on itself”, “As it passes the radio no longer worked ». Given the numerous testimonies, it could not have been a suggestion or an optical illusion or even a meteorite; in fact, the “object” was moving at great speed and, one present said, “all of a sudden it stopped in the air and started spinning. It was a mechanical device, but it didn’t make any noise. ‘ Curiosity turned into distrust, distrust into fear. So, even if nobody wanted to say it, he ran away said (and written): a flying saucer has arrived in Parma! Moreover, almost in the same days, Mr. Renzo Pugina di Erba declared that he had received a visit from a Martian. Proof? A footprint – a kind of stain – left on his lawn. A group of biologists immediately rushed to the scene to take the clod of earth and study it. Therefore, between the Corriere della Sera journalist Maner Lualdi who often stated: “I don’t believe in aliens, but I do in flying saucers” and the almost daily sightings of spaceships in the shape of gigantic cigars, very few remained immune to alien fever .

Even when Alberto and Mariano, two 17-year-old friends living in via Torelli, tried to explain that just that afternoon they had decided to test a small square-shaped balloon made of red paper of their own invention, no one listened to them. Everyone preferred to believe that the half-hour extraterrestrial incursion had taken place and that the spaceship, after the inspection, had returned to sail in deep space.

