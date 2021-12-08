Raise the mono who has never wanted to get on board the iconic and legendary Batmobile? The car in which Bruce Wayne battles Gotham City’s outlaws? A car that has become an indelible symbol in the collective imagination and to which today Kross Studio and Warner Bros Consumer Products celebrate thanks to a special table clock, inspired by the 1989 Batman film directed by Tim Burton, starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson in the role of the terrible Joker. A timepiece created after months of research and development, necessary to assemble its 512 components (115 for the bodywork and 397 for the movement) and available exclusively at the Pisa Orologeria Flagship Store, in via Verri, in Milan and on Pisa Circle. , the digital shop window.

The most important bet for Kross Studio was to create, develop and integrate the movement of the watch in compliance with the exact shape of the Batmobile by reproducing the same curves and proportions. In tabletop dimensions equal to 298 mm in length, 121 mm in width, with a height of 67 mm and a weight of 2 kilograms. It took months of research and development to create this 512-component table clock – 115 for the body and 397 for the movement – where every detail has been meticulously thought out.

Made with materials selected for their technical properties and refinement, the 1989 Batmobile X Kross Studio has black aluminum composite bodywork with an aircraft-grade scratch-resistant coating, true to the original, in which the wheels also turn. To provide an exciting viewing experience, the car’s windows are darkened with a light tint that allows you to see some of the movement itself. The hours and minutes are displayed horizontally by two cylinders. The vertical regulator is highlighted through the turbine at the front of the machine.

Kross Studio has equipped the Batmobile with a powerful motor with a hand-wound mechanical movement with a 30-day power reserve. To achieve this, three barrels were added. The KS10.000 caliber operates at a frequency of 21,600 vibrations / hour, equal to 3 Hz, guaranteeing even more precision to the movement, and uses 34 jewels. A Batman-shaped key in brushed and mirror-polished steel is included to wind the watch and set the time. This exclusive collectible table clock is produced in a limited edition of 100 numbered pieces.

