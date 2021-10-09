1989 cult review

Batman

Direction: Tim Burton; screenplay: Sam Hamm, Warren Skaaren; photography: Roger Pratt; music: Danny Elfman; Scenography: Anton Furst; Costumes: Bob Ringwood; performers: Bruce Wayne / Batman (Michael Keaton), Jack Napier / Joker (Jack Nicholson), Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger), Alexander Knox (Robert Wuhl), James Gordon (Pat Hingle), Harvey Dent (Billy Dee Williams), Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough); producers: Jon Peters, Peter Guber, Benjamin Melniker, Michael E. Uslan; Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Polygram Filmed Entertainment; country of production: United States of America-1989; duration: 126 ‘.

Genesis of the 1989 film

Waiting for The Batman with Robert Pattinson, let’s rediscover the saga of the Dark Knight, fully available on Amazon Prime Video (click on this link to subscribe), starting from the first film directed by Tim Burton. Batman was released in US theaters on June 23, 1989, while in Italy on 20 October of the same year. It is a timeless classic, which has proved a great success since its release: proves to be the first film to derive at least 100 million of dollars in the first ten days of distribution, resulting in the DC Comics film product with the highest box office receipts until 2008 (the year of The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan).

For many critics it is described as the film that helped create the image of the modern superhero, with Superman by Richard Donner. For some Batman it appeared too obscure, but this feature would later represent the hallmark of the DC Comics universe. However the intent was precisely to return to the true nature of the hero after the lighter and more fun atmospheres of the 1960s TV series: “My idea was to make the final version of Batman, serious and dark, the way Bob Kane and Bill Finger had imagined it in 1939. A creature of the night, who hunted down criminals in the shadows”.

With this ideal Michael E. Uslan, ex-comic writer, wanted to give new life to a superhero who was losing popularity in the late seventies. After becoming a lecturer at Indiana University, Uslan made the first course of study in comics in 1971. Thanks to this racing he gained fame and an offer from DC Comics. At the time CBS still held the rights to the Gotham Crusader and wanted to propose Batman in Outer Space. The film never came out and the rights to the character were sold by DC Comics to Uslan and producer Benjamin Melniker..

The project started immediately with great enthusiasm, but big names like Columbia Pictures and United Artist rejected Uslan’s idea as it was too far removed from the Batman imagery brought by the series with Adam West. Uslan, Melniner and the new producers Guber and Peters presented their new project at Universal, but got a further rejection until Comic Art Convention of 1980, when the new film of Bruce Wayne’s alter ego was announced, with the collaboration of Warner Bros.

Tom Mankiewicz made the first attempt to make the film by imagining a story based on the origins of Dick Grayson, in which Batman would be played by an unknown actor, supported by more well-known William Holden as Gordon, David Niven as Alfred and Peter O’Toole as Penguin. Between 1981 and 1983, the disappearances of Holden and Niven slowed down the production of the film a lot, although the major called several directors to continue the project. In 1985 the turning point came with the call from Tim Burton, a promising young director, from Warner Bros.

The Killing Joke And The Return of the Dark Knight are the major sources of inspiration for the film, but Burton was not an experienced comic reader and asked Sam Hamm for help: as a great fan, the latter decided not to give life to a film on the origins of Batman, but letting the details of his past emerge through flashbacks inserted in the plot. Bob Kane’s appreciation wiped out the major’s petty fears about Hamm’s script and, after the success of Beetlejuice, Warner Bros was finally confident in its Dark Knight movie. The actor for Bruce Wayne also comes from the 1988 film by Tim Burton.

Is Michael Keaton Really the First Batman?

In the collective imagination, Tim Burton’s film is the first cinematic adaptation of Batman; but this is not the case and several other actors have portrayed Bruce Wayne before Michael Keaton: Columbia Pictures produced a film serial in 1943 with Lewis Wilson as the protagonist and another in 1949 with Robert Lowery; in 1966 Adam West reprized his iconic role in a spin-off of the same name of the television series, produced by 20th Century Fox.

Mel Gibson, Dennis Quaid, Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Charlie Sheen, Pierce Brosnan, Tom Selleck and Bill Murray were considered for the lead role in the 1989 film. Following in the footsteps of Richard Donner who called Christopher Reeve to play Superman, Tim Burton chose a little-known actor, Michael Keaton, with whom he had already worked in Beetlejuice. This choice was criticized by many, starting with Bob Kane, Sam Hamm and Michael Uslan to the fans, who sent 50,000 letters of protest to Warner Bros. The actor was known for roles in comedy films and was far from the action target required by the production.

Despite the initial judgments, Michael Keaton’s performance was quite convincing; during the shooting he read The Return of the Dark Knight by Frank Miller and performed almost all the fight scenes without a stunt double. Personally, he convinced me especially in the role of hero compared to that of billionaire, showing the grim and serious expression of the Gotham City Crusader. The actor gave away one of the most iconic lines in the film: in the scene in which he confronts the criminals in the shadows of the city, to the question ‘Who are you?’ he should have answered ‘I am the night’, but Keaton improvised by announcing ‘I’m batman’.

Batman vs Joker on the Gotham City stage

“Tell me child … do you ever dance with the devil in the pale full moon?”

The confrontation between the hero and the enemy represents a circle that closes, with the origins of the Dark Knight and the Joker terribly intertwined.. Without one the other cannot exist, an endless struggle, famous and loved by all comic fans. The figure of the villain is inspired by that seen there Return of the Dark Knight of Miller, but above all to the Prince of Crime of The Killing Joke by Alan Moore: its genesis takes up the famous scene of the robbery gone wrong in a chemical factory. The name Jack Napier, instead, it is invented and derives from the English slang term ‘jacknapes’, which indicates a stupid person.

Difficult to choose the best cinematic Joker, each has its peculiarities, but Jack Nicholson gives us the best interpretation of the Burton film. Although Tim Curry, Willem Dafoe, David Bowie, Robin Williams and James Woods were considered for the part, Uslan and Kane had only Nicholson in mind. At first the actor was not convinced and only after an “extraordinary” agreement did he accept: his contract specified the number of hours per day he wanted to devote to filming and it was so profitable that Jack Nicholson entered the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actor in history for a single performance.

Bruce and Joker’s love object is Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger). Sean Young (Blade Runner) was supposed to play her, but broke her collarbone while shooting a scene on horseback that was supposed to appear at the beginning of the film. Even Keaton’s idea of ​​hiring the African American actor Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian de The Empire strikes again) to interpret the district attorney Harvey Dent was at the center of discussions. Burton would later want to develop this character over the course of subsequent films, with the possible transformation into the villain Due Facce.

Batman received numerous Golden Globe, BAFTA and Saturn Award nominations and in 1990 was awarded the Oscar for Best Production Design for Peter Young and Anton Furst. Thanks to them and to the direction of Tim Burton we admire a Gotham City between gothic and diesel-punk that is also inspired by Metropolis by Fritz Lang. Finally, the soundtrack of the film is also unforgettable with the notes of Danny Elfman, formerly a collaborator of Burton in Pee-wee’s Big Adventure And Beetlejuice, accompanied by the art of Prince.

