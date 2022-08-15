Entertainment

‘1989’ Is Sophie Turner’s Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Several celebrities are sharing their support for Taylor Swift and her chart-topping original music. This includes her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, and his wife Sophie Turner. During a live broadcast, the former game of thrones The actor revealed that one album, in particular, is “by far” his favorite.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated in the summer of 2008

Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

They are chart-topping pop musicians. Swift is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” and “Cruel Summer.” Joe Jonas was one of the members of the Jonas Brothers, also appearing in several projects for Disney Channel.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Andor: Creator Says Series Is About ‘Ordinary People’ From Star Wars

4 mins ago

Michelle Rodríguez praises the work of the new director of Fast and Furious 10

10 mins ago

Marilyn Monroe’s heirs talk about Ana de Armas’ performance

16 mins ago

Today’s ephemeris: what happened on August 12

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button