Several celebrities are sharing their support for Taylor Swift and her chart-topping original music. This includes her ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, and his wife Sophie Turner. During a live broadcast, the former game of thrones The actor revealed that one album, in particular, is “by far” his favorite.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated in the summer of 2008

Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

They are chart-topping pop musicians. Swift is the Grammy Award-winning artist behind “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” and “Cruel Summer.” Joe Jonas was one of the members of the Jonas Brothers, also appearing in several projects for Disney Channel.

These entertainers began their romance in the summer of 2008, with the two publicly splitting in October 2008 after a 27-second phone call.

“For those who expressed concern about the ’27 Seconds’ phone call…” Jonas wrote on MySpace at the time. “I called to discuss my feelings with the other person. These sentiments were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation.

“Somebody else did it,” he continued. “Telephone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is ready to talk. A phone call can be quite short when someone else ends the call. »

Years later, the two struck up a friendly relationship. Swift even sent a gift to Jonas and his girlfriend, Sophie Turner, in July 2020 to celebrate the birth of the couple’s first child.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/e-ORhEE9VVg?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted medium; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

‘1989’ is Sophie Turner’s favorite Taylor Swift album

Jonas and his wife went on to share their support for Swift’s music. Whereas Direct on social media, the couple discussed some of their favorite Swift projects.

“Your favorite Taylor Swift album? 1989 – fingers in the nose. The best. Although Reputation was inspired or partially inspired by Sansa Stark,” Turner said, turning to Joe Jonas, “did you know that?

“Really,” Jonas asked. ” It’s really cool. And 1989 is a great album.

“Literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” added Turner, to which Jonas replied, “bangers.”

Swift has yet to comment on the celebs’ shoutout, though several viewers also mentioned their favorite Swift albums in the comments section.

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/rFjJs6ZjPe8?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted medium; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Joe Jonas?

Some Swift originals don’t talk so secretly about her relationship with the Jonas Brother. According to Distractify, “Last Kiss” detailed “all the messy feelings one has after a breakup,” which Swift was dealing with at the time of writing. Speak Now hit.

Even for the red song “Holy Ground,” the hidden message mentioned Joe Jonas appearing on his “Speak Now” tour date in San Diego, with Swift saying, “When you came to the show in SD. »

Although it was never confirmed by the songwriter, some fans have speculated that “Mr. Perfectly Fine” was talking about his fling with Jonas. This was reportedly confirmed by an Instagram story from Turner, who wrote, “This is NOT a bop. »

RELATED: Here Are the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestants Featured in Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need To Calm Down’ Music Video