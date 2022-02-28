199 euros for the mobile with the best battery in the mid-range and in its top version

The realme 8 has an autonomy like the best on the market in high ranges.

realme is a form that, under the Oppo umbrella, has managed to carve out a huge gap in the current mid-range segment of smartphones. The realme 8 is one of the Android terminals with best range-price ratio of the current market, although it is already a year old. The play went well for realme with this model that marked a before and after in the panorama mobile. And today its best model has a discount of 60 euros which places its final price at €199.

Even if released in March 2021this realme 8 is still one of the best purchases today whenever you need a smartphone with a crazy battery life. It has been compared with other terminals with similar characteristics such as the realme 9i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and has beaten them in this regard. It is undoubtedly one of the most recommended realme mobiles to buy this year.

Buy a realme 8 (8/128 GB) for 199 euros (RRP €259 )

This model is one of the most sought after because it has rarely dropped in price so much and had always been around 250 euros. its huge 5,000mAh battery might seem similar to other smartphones in this mid-range, however, in many battery tests (drain test) has emerged victorious against all odds. And it is that his Helio G95 processor is very efficient and your panel too. YOUR battery has fast charge at 30Wwhich is an addition to decide.

we have one 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, with maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and touch response at 180 Hz, which makes it fast in operation and efficient in consumption. If you accompany this with the aforementioned CPU that runs at 2 GHz, the energy it uses is less than in other Android terminals in this range where their processors run at higher speeds. In many tests he has managed to obtain about 9 hours of screen usesomething that many of the current high-end mobiles do not achieve.

To its screen and processor, they are accompanied by other components that round off the final product. This model has 8GB RAM LPDDR4X, a capacity of 128GB expandable with micro SD cards, on-screen fingerprint reader, internal cooling, and very complete connectivity, with NFC, 3.5mm jack, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM and GPS.

In the photographic section we have a 64 MP quad rear camera, along with an 8 MP wide angle (with 119° aperture), a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP B/W lens. Its front camera has 16 MP resolution and is signed by Sony. This set of cameras can record 4K video and slow motion at 240 fps without disheveled, and today it can be yours for only 199 euros.

