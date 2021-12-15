199 ?? realme 8 8GB / 128GB and 64MPixel camera! And what price the GT Master Edition ...

Great prices for these realme products. They range from realme 8, which from the start is characterized by an excellent performance / price ratio, to realme Buds Air 2, practically given away! realme GT Master Edition, on the other hand, is now a staple

What a price today realme 8! Under 200 Euros you can take home a phone with 8GB of RAM, 128GB memory, photographic main module from 64MPixel and even fast charging for the 5000mAh battery! headphones are also on offer. Also to be evaluated realme GT Master Edition with 120 Hz AMOLED display.

realme 8: less than 8mm thick

Using a Mediatek Helio G95 4G ​​platform with Mali G76 GPU made it possible to further reduce the thickness of realme 8, which falls below the 8 mm barrier, stopping the gauge at 7.99 mm on the body (the Quad-Camera module instead protrudes a little). The weight is contained in 177 grams. In this case the choice for the monitor panel fell on a SuperAMOLED manufactured by Samsung, with 6.4 “diagonal, FHD + 2400x1080p resolution, maximum luminance of 1000 nit, fingerprint sensor under the display and refresh rate a 60 Hz.

As in the case of realme 8 5G, the battery is credited with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, but on this terminal we find the recharge Quick Dart at 30W. It also improves the camera, with a 64 megapixel main sensor, coupled to an 8-megapixel wide-angle module and 2-megapixel monochrome and macro modules, with some of the advanced portrait functions introduced on realme 8 Pro. Again the terminal ‘steals’ some features from the camera of its big brother Pro, including new portraits, tilt-shift mode and starry mode. At the front a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

Other features include Hi-Res Audio certification and Pro-style aesthetics, with alternating matte / glossy double bands and ‘Dare to Leap‘engraved.

realme Buds Air 2

THE Buds Air 2 they support noise cancellation of up to 25dB and can filter out most low-frequency noise, including the roar of airplanes, subways, and other means of transportation. Plus, they cancel out the noise from household appliances, allowing you to immerse yourself in music or focus on work, without distractions. There Transparency mode, on the other hand, it allows you to hear the sounds of the environment, to be able to speak freely without taking off the earphones. The Buds Air 2 are equipped with dual microphones to pick up sounds optimally. Thanks to the ENC ambient noise reduction algorithm, you can clearly hear the interlocutor during phone calls, even in noisy environments.

realme GT Master Edition: specifications and discounted price

Born from the collaboration between realme and the designer Naoto Fukasawa, realme GT Master Edition is one of the most particular devices on the market thanks to a design inspired by suitcases. Under the body we find the SoC Snapdragon 778G and the display is a unit AMOLED from 6.43 in with resolution FHD + and an update rate a 120Hz. The cameras are also here 3: main from 64MP, ultra wide from 8MP and macros from 2MP. The selfie cam is good 32MP. The battery has a capacity of 4,300 mAh and recharges in just 33 minutes thanks to the support 65W SuperDart.