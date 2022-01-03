1992-2022: the 5 great films that turn 30

New year, new beginnings in cinematography on the horizon. Before discovering them, however, it is always nice to remember some great successful films that have thrilled audiences all over the world. In particular, those of the 1992 among which stand out “The hyenas” by Quentin Tarantino e “The Unforgiven” by Clint Eastwood, than this year they turn 30. But other works celebrate the 30th anniversary from their exit; let’s discover five of these together.

“Basic Instinct” (USA: March 20, 1992) remained in history for the great scandal it caused, but also for having made the world discover the sexiest divas of Hollywood, including Sharon Stone. A thriller that mixes passion with the diabolical Catherine Tramell that with made you dream with his crossing of legs during an interrogation and with his night of passion with Michael Douglas.

“The Bad Lieutenant” (Cannes: May 14, 1992) directed by Alber Ferrara, is one of the masterpieces of the end of the century. The director’s love for Italy is combined with the raw and violent story of a corrupt and drugged policeman who, with his defect of being a Catholic, becomes passionate about the case of a raped nun.

“Dracula” (USA: November 13, 1992) from Bram Stoker is one of the best of the series released in theaters around the world signed Francis Ford Coppola. Gary Oldman played the vampire, while Keanu Reeves, before becoming famous with the Matrix, he played the part of Jonathan. Monica Bellucci, at the beginning of her career, was instead one of the tempting vampires.

“Malcolm X” (USA: November 18, 1992) fulfilled the dream of Spike Lee to direct a film about the politician of the same name and he succeeded thanks to the support of Michael Jordan And Michael Jackson, the backers of the film. Remember Denzel Washington in the guise of the champion of the rights of African Americans, so much so that his performance was awarded with theSilver Bear and the nomination forOscar as a leading actor.

“Bodyguard” (USA: November 25, 1992) conquers the romantic genre of the turn of the century with the fantastic love story between Rachel Marron, played by Whitney Houston, and his bodyguard. A story that made many spectators dream, but also breaking their heart with a love story that was troubled several times. “I will always love you” of the pop star was one of the best-selling in the world and is remembered precisely for having told the story of this couple of the cinema.