“1994 PC1” is over 1km wide

MeteoWeb

A asteroid rocky with a diameter of over 1km (two and a half times the Empire State Building) will dart “close” to the Earth tomorrow night, Tuesday 18 January. Discovered in 1994 by the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia, the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 it has been traced in detail ever since, and its trajectory around the Sun is very well known.

1994 PC1 belongs to the category of S-type asteroids, characterized by a stony composition consisting mainly of silicates. On January 18, the cosmic stone will greet our planet by darting at almost the speed 20 kilometers per second. The point of closest approach to the Earth is set at 22:51 (Italian time) but it will be visible with small telescopes as early as sunset. Its passage will not represent any danger for the Earth, as it will take place at a safe distance, ie almost 2 million kilometers (5 times the distance between Earth and Moon).

For dimensions and minimum distances it can reach from the Earth, 1994 PC1 is included in the list of Potentially Hazardous Asteroid, the potentially dangerous asteroids which are monitored constantly and with particular attention. For space rock this is not the first close passage to our planet. The calculations on its orbit, in fact, indicate a transit occurred on January 17, 1933, just 1.1 million kilometers, similar to the distance expected for the next passage of the January 18, 2105.