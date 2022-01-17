19th Matchday of Serie B

The Serie B 2021/2022 championship returns to the field to play the nineteenth day of the championship, which as always promises to be very balanced and open to any solution. The specific challenge, scheduled for Sunday 16 January starting at 4.15 pm, puts Roberto Venturato’s Spal and Fabio Caserta’s Benevento in front of the Paolo Mazza stadium. So below we go to see the prediction from Spal-Benevento.

Spal-Benevento

There Spal back on the pitch after almost a month, with the last match played on December 18 in the heavy 4-0 defeat at Frosinone. A match already conditioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 which started in the shoulder team group and which then greatly contributed to the postponement of the last two days of 2021. Currently the Este team, now led by Roberto Venturato and arrived in place of the exonerated Pep Clotet, is in fifteenth place in the standings with 20 points, in fact within the playout area.

On the other side there is a Benevento instead, fresh from the match played last Thursday in the recovery of the 18th day, beating Monza 3-1 at home. A match that for the Samnites has already started downhill at 8 ‘with the goal of Insigne, but even more with the two expulsions between the Brianza of Mazzitelli at 28’ and D’Alessandro at 37 ‘. After the doubling of Tello at 40 ‘, at the beginning of the second half Valoti has shortened the distance but at 67’ Moncini has closed the accounts. With this success the Caserta team hooked Brescia in second place with 34 points.

How to watch the game on TV and streaming

The match between Spal and Benevento, with kick-off scheduled for 4.15 pm on Sunday 16 January 2022, will be visible live on Sky Sport’s paid satellite platform and DAZN’s streaming platform.

Probable formations Spal-Benevento

SPAL (4-3-1-2): Pomini, Dickmann, Capradossi, Vicari, Tripaldelli; Da Riva, Viviani, Esposito; Mancosu; Colombo, Melchiorri. Trainer: Roberto Venturato.

BENEVENTO (4-3-3): Paleari; Letizia, Glik, Vogliacco, Foulon; Ionita, Calò, Acampora; R. Insigne, Moncini, Improta. Trainer: Fabio Caserta.

The prediction

Going to talk about the prediction of the challenge, it is a match that sees Benevento as the favorite even if Spal will want to start well under the guidance of the new Venturato coach.