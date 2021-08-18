1inch comes on Optimism scaling solution, buy now?

1inch 1INCH / USD is a decentralized exchange aggregator that connects several DEXs into a single platform with the intention of allowing users to find efficient swap paths between platforms, thus eliminating the need for manual control and increasing efficiency .

The launch of 1inch on Optimism as a catalyst for growth

Currently, it is the third largest application on Ethereum and has over 290,000 users, although these numbers are to be taken lightly, as they only take into account Ethereum users.

1inch also has its services available on Binance Smart Chain and Polygon, which happened earlier this year, and is now available on the Ethereum scaler known as Optimism, a level 2 solution focused on scalability.

However, the trade aggregator is not the first on Optimism and has joined both Uniswap and Synthetix.

The technology is based on optimistic rollups that bundle transactions outside Ethereum and, in turn, reduce their load. These batch transactions can then end up being confirmed on Ethereum through a single block.

That said, is now the right time to buy 1inch (1 INCH)?

Should you buy 1inch (1 INCH)?

On August 18th, 1inch (1 INCH) was worth $ 3.19.

To get a perspective on how high or low this number is, we will compare it to its all-time high.

1inch hit its all-time high on May 8 with a value of $ 7.84. This was 145% higher than what we saw on August 18.

However, to get a better perspective on its most recent growth, we will need to analyze the July performance of the 1INCH token.

Its high point was on July 7, with a value of $ 2.90. However, the lowest point of the month was on July 20 with a value of $ 1.65. This means that the token has dropped in value by 43%.

However, its high point on July 7 was still 10% lower than the value held on August 18, which makes the token promising. According to data from IntoTheBlock, 1inch recorded $ 104.76 million in transactions over $ 100,000 in the past 7 days.

Also, when we look at the network, we can see a 30-day average of 65,410 addresses, with a 30-day maximum of 66,900 addresses and a 30-day minimum of 64,040 addresses.

With all of this in mind, we can expect the value of 1inch (1 INCH) to rise to $ 4.30 by the end of August, which would make this the right time to buy.