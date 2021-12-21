1st heat dominated, Brignone is there while Bassino is out

In the first giant in Savoy the American champion commands halfway through the race, only Gisin remains below the second behind: Fede is fourth and in the race for the podium (precedes her by 3 cents Hector), Goggia at 1 “75 to look for other important points Second run at 13.00.

A practically perfect first heat, on a track that is anything but simple, especially in the final stretch of the Stade Emile-Allais, and Mikaela Shiffrin already has ample room to seek her sixth victory in Courchevel, the second in as many seasonal giants after Soelden.

The first appointment in Savoy, which will be decided with the 2nd heat starting at 13.00, sees the specialty leader make a void with her light and precise skiing: just think that only Michelle Gisin contains the gap under the second, to 74 cents, while Sara Hector is third at 1 “03 and Federica Brignone, who pays an error of 3-4 tenths in the final” toboggan “, is still fourth at 1” 06.

If the Aosta Valley can partially smile since she remains largely in the podium area tussle, it is another difficult day for Marta Bassino, who touches with her boot, a bit like what happened in the second giant of 2020, and ends up out even before attacking. the central wall. Another “zero” after Soelden, which weighs in on an attempt of encore for the crystal ball of the discipline, as Meta Hrovat came out almost immediately (3 doors before the Cuneo area), which started with bib number 2 thanks to the absences, due to Covid, of Gut-Behrami, Robinson and Liensberger, without his coach Livio Magoni in Courchevel, also a positive result.

In fifth position in the middle of the race is Mina Fuerst Holtmann (here 2nd in 2019), with a gap of 1 “26, while there is no shortage of recriminations for Petra Vlhova, who makes a lot of mistakes (starting with the 1) in the final stretch and finds himself sixth at 1 ”39 from the great rival, ahead of Gasienica-Daniel and Worley by a few cents.

And behind Ramona Siebenhofer, 9 ^ at 1 “59, here is Sofia Goggia who, starting with the n ° 15 and with the track already in not optimal conditions, takes home a good tenth time trial (+1” 75): the leader of the general will be able to attack in the 2nd heat to look for a top 7 placement, if not better.

Behind Sofia and Brunner, 11 ^ at 1 “80, there is the void given that despite what had been thought after a second crossing (last weekend) which seemed to have had an effect, the track split and with higher numbers it was really difficult to make the time. Elena Curtoni, who actually started with a good No. 17, suffered a lot and, with a gap of 3 “73, still qualified for 26th, They didn’t make it, starting from 40 onwards (fabulous Rast to place sixteenth with 45), Roberta Melesi, excluded by just over 4 tenths, Karoline Pichler (more than 5 seconds behind), the newcomer (in giant) Vivien Insam and Ilaria Ghisalberti.

CLASSIFICATION 1 ^ HAND GIANT FEMALE Courchevel

1st Mikaela Shiffrin in 1’05 “55

2nd Michelle Gisin + 0 ”74

3rd Sara Hector + 1 ”03

4th Federica Brignone + 1 ”06

5th Mina Fuerst Holtmann + 1 ”26

6th Petra Vlhova + 1 “39

7th Maryna Gasienica-Daniel + 1 ”43

8th Tessa Worley + 1 ”45

9th Ramona Siebenhofer + 1 ”59

10th Sofia Goggia + 1 ”75

26th Elena Curtoni + 3 “73

36 ° Roberta Melesi + 4 ”73

41st Karoline Pichler + 5 “24

46 ° Ilaria Ghisalberti + 5 ”68

49th Vivien Insam + 6 “21

DNF Marta Bassino