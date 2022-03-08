2.0.0 update available, here are the changes – Nerd4.life

Nintendo has released the new one in these hours update 2.0.0 for theapp Of Nintendo Switch Onlineor the application dedicated to the online service for the console, which has received some changes and improvements with this update.

This is a small download but which applies some interesting news to the app, in particular the following, based on the official patch notes:

Modified overall design

Now you can see which friends are online from the app

You can change your online status through the options

It is possible to see the friend codes of the users in the list

Other minor changes applied to the app

The evolution of the Nintendo Switch online service therefore continues, with a new update for the application that introduces these small but significant changes. In the meantime, there have also been other changes to the service in question: in particular, last week we saw the arrival of missions and special rewards similar to the Xbox Game Pass Quest available for users of Nintendo Switch Online, in addition to new games. introduced in February 2022, namely Earthbound and Earthbound Beginning.