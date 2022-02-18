2.5 hours of physical exercise can help with these 7 types of cancer

The Cancer It remains one of the leading causes of death in the world. According to calculations of the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in the year 2020, approximately 18.1 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the world (excluding non-melanoma skin tumors). And that number is expected to rise over the next two decades to 27.0 million.

In addition, the covid pandemic has affected the number of cancer diagnoses in many countries, so the actual number of cancers diagnosed in 2020 will probably have been lower, the specialists point out.

Physical inactivity, a risk factor for cancer

Tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and air pollution are risk factors for cancer, recalls the World Health Organization (WHO).

Therefore, do physical activity moderate to intense on a regular basis reduces the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.

In this sense, more and more research points out, which suggests that doing any type of activity to avoid sitting for a long time helps reduce the risk of cancer.

For example, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in the case of breast cancerwomen who engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity for more than three hours a week have a 30% to 40% lower risk of breast cancer.

Risk reduction in 7 types of cancers

Now, a new study reinforces that idea. Researchers from the US National Institutes of Cancer and Aging; the Karolinska Institute (Sweden) or the University of Melbourne (Australia) have found that the reduction in risk associated with exercise is particularly important in 7 types of cancers.

Over ten years, 755,459 participants from a median age 62 years and 50,620 incident cancers were accumulated. The cut-off mean exercise dose was 2.5 hours per week of moderate-intensity physical activity.

This activity was associated with a statistically significant lower risk of 7 of the 15 types of cancer studied, including colon (8%-14% lower risk in men), breast (6%-10% lower risk), endometrial (10 %-18% lower risk), kidney (11%-17% lower risk), myeloma (14-19% lower risk), liver (18%-27% lower risk), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (11-18% risk). % lower in women).

Physical exercise before, during and after

Not just to prevent. According to the different organizations, physical exercise is also beneficial before, during and after of cancer treatment. It can be of help to improve its quality and to stimulate the level of energy.

In addition, physical activity helps to cope with side effects, slow loss of body function, muscle weakness, and decreased range of motion.





