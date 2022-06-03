2 actresses who also went on trial as Amber Heard

After the “defeat” of Amber Heard in the trial against Johnny Depp, we review the history of Hollywood and we find two other cases.

Amber Heard could not prove his innocence Johnny Depp. the star of Pirates of the Caribbean took the cat to the water, although the actress of the DC Extended Universe he tried absolutely everything. She even went so far as to make spoilers, pissed off, related to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It has been weeks until the decision made by a popular jury and we have experienced it almost in the first person. A very mediatic case that will surely resonate for years in our cultural imagination.

However, Amber Heard’s trial is not the only “high-profile” within the Hollywood industry. The world of cinema and entertainment has had many examples in relation to American justice. Just remember what happened Ezra Miller Recently in Hawaii. But there are two actresses who had to deal with separate legal proceedings, each with her own story, unrelated to each other and with radically different contexts. That’s what we’re going to review here today!

1- Lindsay Lohan and her alcoholic abuse

Lindsay Lohan, like Amber Heard, went through the courts after being arrested twice for drunk driving. It was in the year 2007. she It has rained quite a lot, right? At that time, Lindsay Lohan was considered a “Disney girl” and her process caused a stir in the United States, given the example she was giving to the youngest.

The thing with Lindsay Lohan was long. The actress was on probation in 2010 when she violated the terms of that condition. A judge sentenced her to 90 days in jail and another 90 days of rehabilitation and community service. Her meteoric rise in Hollywood was cut short overnight, as quickly as her fame gained from her.

The TMZ website was in charge of broadcasting the court’s verdict in streaming, in the same way that the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been broadcast. Streaming set a massive record. It came to gather more than 2.3 million viewers. Tremendous.

2- Angelina Jolie

The case most similar to that of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may be that of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt. Does no one remember those weeks in which the former marriage faced each other on the platform of an American court? They were more than eleven years of courtship and two years of marriage, but the situation is still kicking today.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children and are still fighting over custody of them. Undoubtedly, the situation of the former marriage of stars is different in terms of the reasons for discord. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s fight has almost been to clear their names and be able to rebuild their film careers after what happened. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have children in between, lives that depend on them. It is very hard and more complicated.