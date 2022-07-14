2 alleged accomplices of “El Chueco” involved in the burial of a baseball player fall

Ciudad Juárez.- This Wednesday afternoon it was reported about the arrest of two alleged accomplices of “El Chueco” who were involved in the clandestine burial of Paul Osvaldo BR

The arrest was made within the actions of the Joint Operation that are carried out in the municipality of Uriquebetween the National Defense Secretariat in collaboration with the National Guard, the State Attorney General’s Office and the State Public Security Secretariat.

According to the information provided by those responsible for the Joint Operation, the capture of both subjects derives from the continuity of the investigations that are being carried out to capture the main generator of violence in Urique, José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco”.

Thanks to these actions, the arrest of José Pablo MQ, alias “El Barbas”, 24 years old, who is part of the criminal organization commanded by José Noriel, was achieved, for which he was placed at the disposal of a Control Judge of the Morelos Judicial District.

As the tours continued, a person identified by the name of Alfredo Evaristo AL, alias “El Chispa”, 36 years old, who was found in possession of a known firearm with AK-47, was arrested. or “Cuerno de Chivo”, in a gap that leads from Bahuichivo to Cerocahui.

This subject was hiding among some bushes and when he was surprised by the agents, he ran towards the mountain but was caught by the elements that make up the operation and once arrested, he was seized the 7.62 X 39mm caliber rifle, supplied with 101 cartridges, a portable communication radio and a green camouflage tactical vest.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Ministry for the crime against the security of the community and illegal possession of a firearm.

However, as a result of the investigations carried out to clarify the different events recorded in the Cerocahui community, on June 20, the ministerial authorities confirmed before a judge that both detainees are related to the burial of the body of Paul Osvaldo BR , which was located on July 7, at a point on Cerro Colorado, in the municipality of Urique.

Due to the foregoing, the arrest warrant was issued for the crimes of Disappearance of a Person in its modality of hiding and/or burying a corpse of a person to hide the commission of a crime, as well as for organized crime, according to the case. criminal 2118/2022, facts for which they were charged this Wednesday, July 13, and were subject to preventive detention.

The joint actions between the Secretary of National Defense, National Guard, Secretary of Public Security of the State and the Attorney General of the State of Chihuahua, will continue permanently in the municipality of Urique.

