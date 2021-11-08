2 billion hole in post-Covid healthcare. Many Regions risk going under the repayment plan and having to cut spending, just as the Pnrr should be triggered

by Luciano Fassari

The problem is that the 2 billion more foreseen for the 2022 Health Fund, according to the Regions, would not be enough to settle the accounts and at the same time to relaunch investments, especially for the staff necessary to drive the implementation of the NRP. And so the paradox is that without those resources, which the Regions have spent more to cope with the pandemic, many of them risk going into deficit and triggering the trap of repayment plans, thus defeating the de facto implementation of the NRP. “There is a risk of a short circuit”

05 NOV – The PNRR for health seriously risks not being fully implemented because most of the Regions have run out of money. For months now the local authorities have sounded the alarm and above all two large regions such as Emilia Romagna and Tuscany (but there are many others) have signaled the possibility of large deficits that could trigger the trap of repayment plans, which with their measures to reduce services they have very little to do with the vulgate of the relaunch of the NHS.

At the national level, about 2.2 billion euros are missing that the Regions would have spent to deal with the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and that the State would not have restored them by creating large holes in the budgets of local authorities (see document of the Regions).

Next year another 2 billion more will arrive to replenish the National Health Fund but these resources, according to the Regions, would not be enough to settle the accounts and at the same time to relaunch investments, especially for the staff necessary to drive implementation. of the Pnrr. The Recovery Plan makes around 20 billion available for healthcare but only for structures and goods and not for hiring the workers that those new services will have to march. In short, the risk of slowing down the implementation of the Health Recovery Plan is just around the corner.

For this reason, the Regions are pressing on the Executive and asking to use some resources still available in the Fiscal Decree (we are talking about 1.3 billion) and also the money from the pharmaceutical payback, an aspect on which the Mef has already turned up its nose after what happened in 2020 where the proceeds had been used to write off the losses.

“Either Covid is conceived for what it is, that is a world pandemic that produces extraordinary costs for the system that must be recognized by the state or, if this is placed on the shoulders of the Regions, everything we say could be nullified by problems far more relevant at a financial level. “Said the councilor for health of the Emilia-Romagna Region and coordinator of the health commission of the Conference of Regions, Raffaele Donini who had already raised the alarm in recent days.

“The government must realize that the Regions have made an enormous effort in their health systems, in terms of resources and in terms of costs to cope with the pandemic, and these costs cannot be loaded into the ordinary budgets of the Regions”.

“In order to achieve the provisions of the NRP – explained the regional councilor for the right to health of Tuscany, Simone Bezzini – in addition to investments in structures and technologies, resources are needed for personnel, for new hires of doctors, nurses and all the other figures necessary to give substance to the strengthening of local health and to make future community homes and community hospitals live . Therefore it is important that the Government marches the implementation of the NRP hand in hand with a solid plan to strengthen the financing of the National Health Fund “.

“It is certainly positive – continues Bezzini – the gradual increase in resources for the next three years announced by the Government”, but it is also “necessary to overcome the difficult moment in which the Regions find themselves in dealing with the pandemic” guarantee “immediately reimbursement of Covid expenses. Otherwise there is a risk of a short circuit: on the one hand the positive prospects for the next few years, on the other the critical issues that the Regions are experiencing today. Covid reimbursements represent a bridge for the future and for the success of the NRP, which after years it allows us to go back to thinking about the expansion of the welfare state and to build a new perspective on public and universal health care in our country, giving new life to article 32 of our Constitution “.

“To do this – concludes Bezzini – however, it is necessary to invest in personnel, also to guarantee the multidisciplinary and multi-professional character of the teams that will operate in the area”.

Luciano Fassari

05 November 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Government and Parliament

