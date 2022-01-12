The stock exchanges react after 3 consecutive sessions in decline. For the moment, the stock markets of the Old Continent have put a stop to the fall of the last few days, also thanks to the performance of the American stock market. Was the decline in the equity markets only interrupted by a momentary rebound or could the markets resume the upward path?

To answer the question, it is necessary to analyze the reasons that led the stock exchanges to rebound today. Yesterday, the three main Wall Street indices closed close to parity. In the first session of the week, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones finished lower, while the Nasdaq finished with a slight gain. However, within one hour of trading, the US tech index was down by over 2 percentage points and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were losing over 1.5%.

A hypothesis reported in an analysis by the investment bank Goldman Sachs had created the earthquake on the stock market. According to this study, the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates 4 times this year and bring the level up to, and possibly beyond, 1%. Until yesterday, traders were convinced that the Fed would raise rates 3 times this year starting in mid-2022. This news has confused investors because it would mean that inflation is more aggressive than expected. Furthermore, such a high level of interest rates would favor the appreciation of the dollar. Rising inflation and an appreciation of the dollar could hold back US economic growth, which is now reaching full speed.

2 blue chips stand out in Piazza Affari covered by a shower of purchases on the day of the stock market rebound

The recovery of the US stock market in the second part of yesterday’s session allowed the European stock exchanges today to get off to a very positive start. At the end of the day, the lists closed higher, albeit slightly below the highs of the day. At the close of trading in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 index made a gain of just under one percentage point. The German stock exchange gained 1.1%, the French stock exchange 0.9% and the London stock exchange 0.6%.

At the time of market close in Europe, US indices were in positive ground. The Nasdaq was gaining over 1%, the S&P was half a percent positive, and the Dow Jones was just above par.

Piazza Affari finished the session up by 0.7%, but by mid-day the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) was up almost 1%. In the blue chip basket, only 9 stocks closed lower and 31 higher. Among these 2 blue chips stand out in Piazza Affari covered by a shower of purchases on the day of the stock market rebound. Atlantia, which closed with a gain of 3.5% thanks to the positive opinion of a financial analysis company. Saipem, at its highest since November, closed up 2.8%, driven by two new contracts for 1.1 billion dollars.

