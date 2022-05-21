2 cars where Elizabeth Gutiérrez accelerates William Levy’s heartbeat

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy announced their definitive separation after several years together, but now two extraordinary cars appear on social networks where the actress makes spectacular poses that surely accelerated the heartbeat of the soap opera heartthrob. Keep reading…

May 19, 2022 6:28 p.m.

Elizabeth Gutierrez Y William Levy They formed one of the most beloved couples in Mexico and the world of entertainment, sharing different events, special occasions, birthdays and celebrations on their social networks that made all their fans fall in love for years.

Surprisingly and after the rumors of separation, they finally confirmed that they are no longer together, which for many meant difficult news to process due to the beautiful family they created with the arrival of their two children and an impressive environment of stability after long-standing coexistence.

Now that they are separated, we cannot forget that both of them, in addition to their passion for acting, also have a second detail in common such as love for cars in various styleswhether luxury, sports and off-road that are in the exclusive garage of your home.

On the other hand, the actress and model of recognized international beauty brands, surprised everyone by showing photos in two poses leaning on vehicles of excellence behind the wheel that surely according to several fans, could rekindle the flame of love and speed up William Levy’s heartbeat.

First of all, there is the van Mercedes Benz that generates 422 hp, has an advanced V8 biturbo to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, appearing with an extraordinary look that captivated thousands, posing from above in a super dynamic style.

On the other hand, we see the Range Rover luxury, powerful off-road vehicle with power of 177 CV (130 kilowatts) – 396 CV (291 kilowatts) and 4-speed synchronous transmission, ideal for traveling with the family, where the model and actress stood out, leaving everyone breathless.

+Look at the two cars where the actress could accelerate William Levy’s heartbeat:

Elizabeth Gutierrez in Mercedes Benz