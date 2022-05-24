2 cars where the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger shook social networks

Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex of Miley Cyrus, continues to sweep social networks and the world of acting following in the footsteps of his father, in addition to the most exciting detail of his life such as the cars where he caused a sensation. We show you the pictures…

arnold schwarzenegger is one of the most acclaimed actors in the film world, whose action, fiction and suspense films made him a reference in Hollywood, in addition to his multifaceted life as businessman, politician, bodybuilder and the most important role of all: dad.

The great protagonist of “Terminators” He has 5 children, of which patrick schwarzeneggerthe youngest of the family, decided to follow in his father’s footsteps in acting, having extensive experience in leading roles, projecting his image internationally in films such as: “Midnight Love”, “Moxie” and his participation for the series of TheBoys, promising project for the screen.

However, on social networks he reveals many of his passions with his friends and current partner. Abby Championtraveling the world, enjoying special events and being the image of different recognized brands in fashion and clothing, standing out as Professional model.

A detail that shakes the million of his instagram followers, is his love for carsshowing great ability behind the wheel and at the same time, posing for different automotive brands and magazines that make all their fans fall in love in a matter of minutes, highlighting two luxury photographs between classic and sporty that we show you below.

1967 Buick Convertible Special

Patrick Schwarzenegger in a classic 1967 Buick

In the fascinating pose of patrick schwarzeneggerappears in a 1967 Buick Convertible Specialextraordinary classic that offers a V8 engine, three-speed gearbox, comfortable seats, spacious interior, two-door construction, resistance, elegance and luxury efficiency to travel like a movie.

BMW i8

Patrick Schwarzenegger from the BMW i8

Special sports car, unique in its style is the BMW i8, which we can see completely customized providing impressive speed with maximum power of 231 CV / 170 kW, plug-in hybrid system, three-cylinder gasoline engine and 1.5 liters in TwinPower Turbo technology, where the actor projects the best of experiences.