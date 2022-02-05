2 cents, this specimen is worth a fortune

There is a specimen of 2 cents that has taken on a truly remarkable value. For anyone who discovers they have it in a drawer at home, this is good news.

The 2 cents are a cut that all of us have always found annoying. Those small pennies have often created problems, both in giving and receiving change. For some, the annoyance felt when it happened not to be able to conclude a purchase is even enormous because maybe just 2 cents were missing between the money available at that time.

Not to mention the space occupied in the purse, the fact of having to recover them not without difficulty and being able to find them scattered almost everywhere. For some time the 1 and 2 cent coins have not been minted anymore, with their manufacture stopped since the beginning of 2018.

To regulate the rest, we proceed by approximating the figure in question up or down, depending on the reference value. By now, the minimum denomination is no longer represented by 1 and 2 cent coins, despite both still appear to be in progressbut from the 5 cents one.

2 cents, if you have these you are rich

Yet some specimens of the 2 cents they are highly sought after. And as it is easy to imagine, the thing is to be attributed for collecting purposes. Because there are two cents pieces characterized by an error in the minting phase such as to make them very rare, and consequently much desired by numismatics experts.

Maybe you might have some of these right in your home. Check if you have them: they carry an obvious error, since the face value returns 1 instead of 2. While on the back there is regularly the Mole Antonelliana.

Currently there are about a hundred of these specimens around, out of a total of just over a thousand that seem to have been destroyed as they do not comply with legal tender.

Those wrong 2 cents assume a minimum value of 2500 euror but there is news of some auction in which the sale of a specimen has exceeded 6 thousand euros. So take a look around the house, you never know.