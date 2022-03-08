2 clean energy ETFs that will benefit from the rise in oil and gas

(This article was originally written in English on March 8, 2022 and translated into Spanish for this edition)

The rise in energy prices has been in the spotlight on Wall Street for more than a year. As a result, most of our readers have been keeping a close eye on the world benchmark oil and the US benchmark and natural gas futures.

However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February brought a new set of pressures to world energy markets, as the conflict itself and the unprecedented economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and Western allies disrupted some of the main Europe’s energy chains, which put further pressure on prices. The Oil & Gas index has risen 34.9% so far this year.

On Monday, after news broke that the Biden Administration is willing to ban Russian oil imports from the United States, Brent jumped above $130 a barrel before pulling back slightly to hover around $120.

Germany has also recently frozen the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. These two pipelines were to bring Russian natural gas directly to Germany, which relies on Russia for more than half of its gas imports.

Analysts are now debating how stocks might react if the West reduces its reliance on Russian energy sources, forcing the world to seek alternatives to traditional energy supplies.

Consequently, clean energy providers are gaining more and more supporters. Today’s article features two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that might appeal to readers interested in renewable energy stocks.

1. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

Current price: $57.31

52-week range: $54.61-$78.31

Dividend yield: 0.75%.

Expense ratio: 0.55% per annum

Our first fund, the Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSE:), invests in companies that are looking to use the world’s resources more efficiently. The fund tracks the Environment Select Index, which in part chooses stocks based on various criteria, including sustainable agriculture, alternative energy, green buildings, sustainable water, energy efficiency and pollution control.

ERTH, which began trading in October 2006, currently has 155 participants. The fund’s top 10 stocks account for about 38% of net assets, which amount to $402 million.

As for the subsectors, we have the industrial (29.87%), real estate (18.38%) and discretionary consumption (15.90%), among others. About a third of the values ​​come from the United States, followed by China, Japan, Denmark, Spain and France.

Major fund participants include wind energy group Vestas Wind (CSE:) Systems, real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust; Tesla (NASDAQ:), solar technology heavyweight Enphase Energy and Chinese electric vehicle company Nio.

The ETF is down roughly 21% in the past year and 14% year-to-date.

However, ERTH posted an all-time high at $78.31 about a year ago on March 25, 2021. In other words, investors who follow technical analysis, especially price and time cycles, could argue that the price could bottom out soon.

The PER and P/VC ratios stand at 28.22x and 2.42x. Buy-and-hold investors, who believe an increase in supply will be seen among alternative energy companies, might consider the $55 level a better entry option.

2. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

Current price: $82.80

52-week range: $70.94-$122.33

Dividend yield: 1.48%.

Expense ratio: 0.45% per annum

The SPDR® Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSE:) also invests in stocks of leading clean energy companies. These names typically focus on wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower.

Description: CNRG Weekly Chart

The CNRG, which began trading in October 2018, tracks the S&P Kensho Clean Power Index and includes 45 companies. The top 10 stocks comprise about a third of the net assets of $269.6 million.

Regarding the sector allocation, we have electrical services (16.69%), electrical components and equipment (14.94%) and semiconductors (12.32%), among others.

Canadian energy transportation and distribution group Enbridge (NYSE:), natural gas company New Jersey Resources, which is a dividend aristocrat, Consolidated Edison, which provides electricity, gas and steam services; China’s leading high-purity polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy; and JinkoSolar, the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer.

The CNRG is down more than 22% in the last 12 months and more than 8% in 2022. The PER and P/CV ratios are 16.44x and 1.41x.

Like our previous fund, the CNRG also posted all-time highs in March 2021. A decline towards $80 or below would improve the margin of safety for long-term investors.

(NOTE: If you are interested in the financial products I mention in the article and cannot locate them in your region, you may be able to ask your broker or financial manager).